Boomi Bolsters API Management Offering With New API Control Plane for Centralized Discovery, Management, and Governance (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced the launch of the Boomi API Control Plane — providing enterprises with a centralized platform to discover, manage, and govern all APIs across their organizations for accelerated business innovation, improved developer productivity, and stronger API governance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708054181/en/



Utilizing the recently acquired federated API management business from APIIDA, the Boomi API Control Plane bolsters Boomi’s existing API Management solution, allowing users to discover all APIs in one place, including “shadow APIs” that may exist outside the purview of IT. By bringing these shadow APIs under control, organizations can increase API consumption throughout the enterprise, driving new efficiencies and opportunities for innovation.

"APIs are the backbone of modern digital transformation, yet managing them across various platforms remains a significant challenge for many organizations. Unlike other APIM vendors, Boomi provides a federated API management approach that is truly vendor-independent, enabling organizations to utilize existing on-premises and cloud API runtimes effectively while addressing API sprawl," said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. "With the Boomi API Control Plane, we are setting a new standard for API management by offering an integrated, holistic solution that simplifies operations, strengthens governance, and accelerates innovation."

Industry analysts have highlighted the growing necessity for federated API management solutions. “Organizations increasingly need federated API management to handle the complex and diverse API landscapes that span multiple environments and platforms,” said Shari Lava, Senior Research Director, AI and Automation at IDC. “A centralized, federated approach can enable consistent governance, security, and monitoring across all APIs, reducing risks and enhancing operational efficiency.”

Key Features of Boomi API Control Plane:

Centralized API Discovery: Discover all APIs within an organization from a single location, bring shadow APIs under control, and increase API consumption to drive business innovation.

Discover all APIs within an organization from a single location, bring shadow APIs under control, and increase API consumption to drive business innovation. Simplified API Management Across Gateways: Enhance productivity with a consistent developer experience, gain insights into API performance and usage, and extend the value of existing on-premises and cloud investments.

Enhance productivity with a consistent developer experience, gain insights into API performance and usage, and extend the value of existing on-premises and cloud investments. Strengthened API Governance: Ensure consistent policies across all platforms, reduce the risk of data breaches, and streamline security audits, making compliance simpler and more efficient.

Additional Resources

Take a free interactive API Management Maturity Assessment to better understand where your organization stands when it comes to managing APIs

Read the technical blog on Boomi API Control Plane

Follow Boomi on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube