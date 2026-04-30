Boomi Builds Analyst Momentum Across Integration, API Management, Data Management, and Agentic AI

Boomi, the data activation company, today announced continued analyst recognition across multiple strategic technology categories, underscoring the company’s momentum as enterprises look for a unified foundation to connect data, applications, APIs, automation, and AI.

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Over the past several months, Boomi has been recognized across integration, API management, data management, and agentic AI-related categories. The company was named a Leader and positioned highest for Ability to Execute in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service, marking Boomi’s 12th consecutive year as a Leader. Boomi was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide API Management 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52034025, March 2026) and was recognized as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, marking Boomi’s first-ever placement in that evaluation.

In addition, Boomi was included in the 2026 Constellation ShortList™ for Cross-Platform Agentic AI, the 2026 Constellation ShortList™ for Data Integration and Transformation for Cloud-Based Analytical Data Platforms, and the 2026 Constellation ShortList™ for Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS). Constellation’s latest ShortLists emphasize rising enterprise demand for platforms that can orchestrate workflows across data, APIs, applications, and AI, while maintaining governance, operational control, and real-time execution.

Boomi was also named a Leader in the Nucleus Research iPaaS Technology Value Matrix 2026, marking the company’s 7th consecutive year in the Leader quadrant. Nucleus noted that iPaaS platforms are increasingly evolving into the orchestration layer for agentic workflows, with buyers now expecting support for AI workloads alongside traditional integration requirements. Boomi was also recognized as Exemplary in the ISG Buyers Guide™ for AI Agents, where ISG highlighted Boomi’s strong performance in customer experience dimensions and above-median performance in AI agent product experience areas, including APIs and integration.

Together, these recognitions reflect a broader market shift. As organizations move from AI experimentation to AI execution, they increasingly need a platform that not only connects systems and data, but also governs how APIs, automations, and AI agents operate across the enterprise. Boomi believes this momentum validates its strategy to bring integration and automation, API management, data readiness, and agent management together in a single platform.

“Enterprises have demonstrated the value of AI as well as the need to coordinate AI and data programs more effectively,” said Matt Aslett, Director of Research, Data and Analytics at ISG. “As companies move from pilots to production, the market is shifting toward platforms that can unify data, integration, governance, and orchestration so AI can operate reliably inside real business environments.”

“As enterprises race to become AI-driven, the challenge is no longer access to models, it’s whether organizations can activate trusted data, govern interactions, and orchestrate execution across increasingly complex environments,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi. “We believe this wave of analyst recognition reflects the strength of our platform and the momentum we’re seeing from customers who want one strategic foundation for integration, APIs, data, automation, and agentic AI.”

Boomi’s recent momentum comes as the company continues to expand the Boomi Enterprise Platform to support modern, AI-driven environments. Recent innovations highlighted in Boomi’s public announcements include advances in API federation and governance, broader MCP support, data integration and managed file transfer capabilities, Agentstudio adoption, and new data-context capabilities such as Meta Hub to help ground AI agents in trusted business meaning.

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