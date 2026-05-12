Boomi Celebrates FY26 Global Partner Award Winners

Boomi™, the data activation company, announced today the winners of its FY26 Global Partner Awards, recognized at the 2026 Boomi Partner Summit held in Chicago, Illinois. The awards honor partners that are driving innovation and delivering measurable business outcomes for customers.
The winners were selected for their ability to leverage the full breadth of the Boomi Enterprise Platform to manage complexity, activate data, and accelerate agentic transformation.
“As organizations advance their adoption of AI, our partners play a critical role in turning strategy into measurable outcomes,” said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. “These award winners are not only advancing innovation but also helping customers activate data, integrate systems, and operationalize AI to unlock new levels of efficiency, agility, and growth.”
This year’s winners by category include:
- Global Partner of the Year: Infosys
- AMER Partner of the Year: RSM
- EMEA Partner of the Year: Cognizant
- APJ Partner of the Year: Atturra
- AMER Growth Partner of the Year: Accenture
- EMEA Growth Partner of the Year: Capgemini
- APJ Growth Partner of the Year: EasyStepIn
- OEM Partner of the Year: UKG
- ISV Partner of the Year: ServiceNow
- Cloud Service Provider Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services
- AI Innovation Partner of the Year: Jade Global
- Technology Partner of the Year: Solace
- Marketplace Partner of the Year: Jade Global
- Growth Technology Partner of the Year: Atturra
- Solution Partner of the Year: OSI Digital
To learn more about Boomi’s partner program, or to find a partner from Boomi’s global ecosystem, visit boomi.com/partners.
Additional Resources
About Boomi
Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.
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Contacts
Media Contact: Kristen Walker Global Corporate Communications kristenwalker@boomi.com