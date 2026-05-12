Boomi Celebrates FY26 Global Partner Award Winners

Boomi™, the data activation company, announced today the winners of its FY26 Global Partner Awards, recognized at the 2026 Boomi Partner Summit held in Chicago, Illinois. The awards honor partners that are driving innovation and delivering measurable business outcomes for customers.

The winners were selected for their ability to leverage the full breadth of the Boomi Enterprise Platform to manage complexity, activate data, and accelerate agentic transformation.

“As organizations advance their adoption of AI, our partners play a critical role in turning strategy into measurable outcomes,” said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. “These award winners are not only advancing innovation but also helping customers activate data, integrate systems, and operationalize AI to unlock new levels of efficiency, agility, and growth.”

This year’s winners by category include:

Global Partner of the Year: Infosys

Infosys AMER Partner of the Year: RSM

RSM EMEA Partner of the Year: Cognizant

Cognizant APJ Partner of the Year: Atturra

Atturra AMER Growth Partner of the Year: Accenture

Accenture EMEA Growth Partner of the Year: Capgemini

Capgemini APJ Growth Partner of the Year: EasyStepIn

EasyStepIn OEM Partner of the Year: UKG

UKG ISV Partner of the Year: ServiceNow

ServiceNow Cloud Service Provider Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services AI Innovation Partner of the Year: Jade Global

Jade Global Technology Partner of the Year: Solace

Solace Marketplace Partner of the Year: Jade Global

Jade Global Growth Technology Partner of the Year: Atturra

Atturra Solution Partner of the Year: OSI Digital

To learn more about Boomi’s partner program, or to find a partner from Boomi’s global ecosystem, visit boomi.com/partners.

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