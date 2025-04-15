Boomi CEO Steve Lucas Releases New Book: Digital Impact — The Human Element of AI-Driven Transformation

Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced the release of Digital Impact: The Human Element of AI-Driven Transformation (Wiley), a bold new book by Boomi Chairman and CEO Steve Lucas. In it, Lucas makes a powerful case for a problem few business leaders are talking about: the AI revolution is doomed to stall unless we first fix the broken digital infrastructure that supports it.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250415679642/en/

With nearly 30 years of leadership at companies including Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, and Marketo, Lucas shares a firsthand playbook for addressing the crisis of digital fragmentation — outdated systems, disconnected data, and chaotic architectures — that threatens to derail enterprise AI.

“AI is only as smart as the systems and data it runs on,” said Lucas. “Right now, most companies are trying to build AI skyscrapers on sand. But with the right integration strategy — one that puts people first — we can turn digital chaos into a catalyst for innovation, sustainability, and human progress.”

Featuring exclusive interviews with enterprise leaders and a foreword on the coming AI era, Digital Impact provides a roadmap for creating connected, intelligent, and human-centered digital environments. The book introduces Lucas’s “Digital Impact Mission,” a new leadership framework that calls on CEOs to lead transformation from the top, fix fragmentation first, and prioritize technology that empowers people.

Praise for Digital Impact from business luminaries includes:

“Every industry, every company, every workflow is being reinvented with AI. Organizations face the monumental task of embracing the opportunity in this transformative moment. Digital Impact provides a blueprint for navigating the AI revolution.” — Bill McDermott, CEO, ServiceNow

“Embracing AI is now an imperative for businesses seeking a step-function change in productivity. Digital Impact compels you to reject fear of the unknown and turn AI into one of your most transformational business assets.” — Carl Eschenbach, CEO, Workday

“People don’t yet understand how important integrating systems and data will be to succeeding in the age of AI. Digital Impact will help you leave your competitors in the dust.” — Betsy Atkins, former Chairman and CEO, Clear Standards, Inc.

“Business, like sports, needs an innovative game plan to keep you ahead of the competition. Digital Impact provides real-world examples and practical advice for how you can win your game.” — Jonathan Becher, President, San Jose Sharks Sports & Entertainment

Digital Impact also explores compelling case studies, from banks modernizing legacy data systems to global logistics companies building real-time supply chain intelligence and not-for-profits using connected tech to drive change.

Available today, Digital Impact: The Human Element of AI-Driven Transformation is a must-read for any leader looking to unlock the full power of AI by building a smarter, more connected digital foundation — one designed with people and purpose at the center.

To learn more, visit: www.boomi.com/digitalimpact