Boomi Enterprise Platform Delivered 347% ROI and $9.8M NPV, According To New Independent TEI Study

Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced the results of a new Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study found that organizations using the Boomi Enterprise Platform achieved a 347% return on investment (ROI) and a net present value (NPV) of $9.8 million over three years, with a payback period of under six months.

The study, commissioned by Boomi, evaluates the business benefits, cost savings, and efficiencies realized by enterprises leveraging the Boomi Enterprise Platform for integration, API management, data management, automation, and AI readiness. Based on in-depth interviews with global Boomi customers across the manufacturing, energy, and high-tech sectors, Forrester constructed a composite organization to model the financial impact of deploying Boomi at scale.

Boomi continues to deliver strong value to its customers: the latest Forrester TEI study reports $9.8 million in net present value and a payback period of less than six months — which Boomi believes underscores the rapid time to value and long-term impact of the Boomi Enterprise Platform.

As organizations move beyond traditional digital transformation and into the age of agentic AI — where autonomous systems can plan, act, and adapt — Boomi provides the essential foundation to orchestrate complex workflows with speed, security, and simplicity.

“The stability of the platform and the holistic nature of the automation platform that it gives you is like a single pane of glass. In one application area, you see all your code base, what you’ve deployed, and all the executions on an ongoing basis. We appreciate the ease of use, the reliability, in terms of the executions, and it’s easy to support as well,” an integration architect at a manufacturing company said.

Key quantified benefits over three years include:

$5.6 million in business and partner productivity gains through workflow automation and real-time data visibility

$3.0 million in reduced business risk via improved platform reliability, uptime, and compliance

$1.5 million in technology cost savings from consolidating and retiring legacy platforms

$1.3 million in IT employee and contractor savings through faster development and reduced maintenance

$1.2 million in incremental profit from faster delivery of new revenue-generating services

The Boomi Enterprise Platform replaces costly and brittle point-to-point integrations with a unified, low-code solution that simplifies architecture and accelerates time to value. Organizations interviewed by Forrester reported reducing integration timelines by 65%, minimizing errors, and enabling IT and business teams to focus on innovation instead of troubleshooting.

“Boomi is the engine behind some of the world’s most complex, mission-critical automation strategies,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO of Boomi. “For us, this study validates what our customers already know: when you unify your data, systems, and people with Boomi, you accelerate outcomes and unlock new possibilities — whether you're streamlining operations or preparing for agentic transformation. It's not just integration. It's intelligent automation and orchestration at enterprise scale.”

Boomi eliminates the friction of integration complexity. With pre-built agents and connectors, robust APIs, and drag-and-drop workflows, organizations can dramatically cut integration times from weeks to days and free up IT resources for innovation. The study highlights how the Boomi Enterprise Platform empowers enterprises to modernize legacy systems, improve cross-functional collaboration, and scale efficiently to meet evolving business and technology demands — all while reducing complexity and resource requirements.

Additional unquantified benefits cited by customers include:

Stronger API security and reduced compliance risk

Improved employee morale due to fewer after-hours issues

Increased value from existing infrastructure investments

Scalable foundation for managing all AI agents via Boomi Agentstudio

Additionally, interviewees noted that Boomi helped eliminate manual overhead and enabled near-real-time data exchange between systems and partners — cutting down on human error and freeing employees to focus on higher-value work.

