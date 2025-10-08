Boomi Introduces New Change Data Capture for SAP Data, Powering Agentic Transformation With Real-Time Insights

Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced the general availability of native Change Data Capture (CDC) ingestion for SAP data. Available globally today, the new capability enables enterprise teams to securely ingest data from SAP ECC, S/4HANA, and SAP Business Warehouse (BW) into any cloud data lake or warehouse without writing a single line of code. By making critical SAP data instantly accessible across the entire organization, this launch empowers organizations to act on insights faster, improve operational agility, and better support AI and analytics initiatives.

“This launch is a major milestone for SAP customers looking to modernize their data infrastructure,” said Mani Gill, VP of Product for Data and AI at Boomi. “By combining multi-table ingestion, built-in CDC, and schema-aware transformation, we’re unlocking SAP data for real-time decision-making without the need for specialist skills or custom development.”

With SAP customers generating 84% of total global commerce and 98 of the 100 largest companies in the world running on SAP, the ability to easily access and act on SAP data is essential to driving innovation and operational efficiency. Boomi’s new CDC ingestion capability helps organizations modernize analytics without complexity — enabling SAP data to be ingested in minutes without the need for ABAP coding. By combining SAP and non-SAP data in real time, enterprises can accelerate time-to-insight for both AI and business intelligence use cases.

Unlike proprietary integration tools, Boomi offers flexibility and freedom of choice, allowing customers to feed data into any cloud data lake or warehouse, eliminating vendor lock-in. The solution also reduces cost and resource burdens by eliminating the need for custom SAP development and simplifying ongoing maintenance. Most importantly, it aligns with the demands of modern IT architectures, empowering enterprises to build scalable, cloud-native, and AI-driven data strategies for the future.

“Reliably extracting data from critical enterprise applications such as SAP to serve operational and analytical workloads has always been a technical challenge,” said Matt Aslett, Director of Research, Data and Analytics at ISG. “Products that reduce the complexity of accessing and acting on data are becoming foundational to improving business agility and supporting AI and analytics strategies at scale.”

Key Capabilities:

Built-in Change Data Capture (CDC): Captures changes in SAP ECC, S/4HANA, and BW in near real-time.

Captures changes in SAP ECC, S/4HANA, and BW in near real-time. Multi-table ingestion: Ingests SAP data at scale from tables, CDS views, extractors, and more.

Ingests SAP data at scale from tables, CDS views, extractors, and more. Schema-aware transformation: Converts raw SAP structured tabular data into JSON for easy and reliable data transfers.

Converts raw SAP structured tabular data into JSON for easy and reliable data transfers. SAP-certified, native application-layer integration: Boomi for SAP connects directly to SAP’s business logic via application layer — no database access required.

Boomi for SAP connects directly to SAP’s business logic via application layer — no database access required. Enterprise features: Deduplication, stream checkpointing, and audit logging included.

