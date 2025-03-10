Boomi Launches AI Studio Delivering Comprehensive AI Agent Control (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced the launch of Boomi AI Studio, a secure AI management solution that allows organizations to design, govern, and orchestrate AI agents at scale.

As enterprises embrace agentic AI to drive automation and decision-making, the rapid proliferation of AI agents presents new challenges for security, compliance, and interoperability. According to Gartner, “By 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024, enabling 15% of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously.” However, without a centralized management solution for all AI agents, organizations risk fragmented AI ecosystems, operational inefficiencies, and regulatory exposure. Boomi’s new AI Studio, now available in early access, provides organizations a secure, compliant, and vendor-agnostic way to design, orchestrate, monitor, and optimize unique AI agents — whether built on Boomi or third-party technologies — and provides full AI agent lifecycle management to ensure seamless integration, governance, and control across the enterprise.

“With Boomi AI Studio, we’re giving organizations a powerful yet accessible way to build, monitor, and orchestrate AI agents with trust, security, and governance at the core,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. “As of today, Boomi has deployed more than 25,000 AI Agents for customers. This strong market adoption of our AI agents highlights not only the real value they’re delivering, but also the need for a solution that enables organizations to leverage AI responsibly while accelerating innovation and achieving transformative outcomes.”

“As AI reshapes our business landscape, effective management of these systems becomes essential. Boomi AI Studio delivers precisely what enterprises need to harness AI at scale — comprehensive governance, seamless orchestration, and a robust framework for integrating AI across operations,” said Amit Sinha, President & Co-Founder of WorkSpan. “With Boomi’s solution, we can confidently deploy and oversee AI agents throughout our ecosystem, ensuring compliance and fueling innovation while maintaining operational excellence.”

Boomi AI Studio offers a fully integrated environment for AI agent design, governance, and orchestration, including:

Agent Designer : Enables users to create and deploy AI agents using intuitive no-code templates, ensuring they are grounded on trusted enterprise data with built-in security guardrails.

: Enables users to create and deploy AI agents using intuitive no-code templates, ensuring they are grounded on trusted enterprise data with built-in security guardrails. Agent Control Tower : Provides organizations with proactive monitoring, ensuring full visibility and control over both Boomi AI agents and third-party agents, starting with Amazon Bedrock and expanding further. By mitigating security and compliance risks, businesses can confidently manage their AI ecosystem with greater efficiency and integrate registered agents into any process to drive hyperproductivity.

: Provides organizations with proactive monitoring, ensuring full visibility and control over both Boomi AI agents and third-party agents, starting with Amazon Bedrock and expanding further. By mitigating security and compliance risks, businesses can confidently manage their AI ecosystem with greater efficiency and integrate registered agents into any process to drive hyperproductivity. Agent Garden : A personal, unified space that enables users to interact with their AI agents using natural language, streamlining collaboration and execution of AI-driven tasks. It contains AI agent design, testing, deployment, and tool development.

: A personal, unified space that enables users to interact with their AI agents using natural language, streamlining collaboration and execution of AI-driven tasks. It contains AI agent design, testing, deployment, and tool development. Agent Marketplace: Residing in Boomi Marketplace (formerly Boomi Discover), Agent Marketplace is a central hub for organizations to access and discover proven off-the-shelf and customizable AI agents from Boomi and trusted AI partners.

“Boomi is addressing a critical gap in the market, setting a standard for managing AI agents at scale. While many vendors focus on releasing new agents, few are tackling the essential challenge of managing, deploying, curating, and optimizing these environments effectively,” said Shawn Rogers, CEO of BARC US. “The rise of agentic AI presents significant opportunities for automation and efficiency, but organizations require a structured approach to ensure these agents operate securely, ethically, and efficiently. To truly harness the power of AI-driven automation, enterprises need a comprehensive solution that provides the necessary oversight and guardrails to scale with confidence.”

Boomi is now accepting applications for early access to Boomi AI Studio. A limited number of organizations will be selected to participate in this phase. Early adopters will gain hands-on access to existing features while helping shape future enhancements. General availability will follow in Q2 2025, based on feedback and iteration. For more information on Boomi AI Studio and to apply for access, please visit the Boomi AI Studio Website.

Boomi AI Studio features, functionality, and availability are subject to change based on ongoing development and user feedback. This announcement does not constitute a commitment to deliver specific future capabilities or general availability timelines. Boomi makes no guarantees regarding performance, regulatory compliance, or continued availability of specific features.

