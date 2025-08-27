Boomi Named a Leader and Secures Top Score in Strategy Category in Latest iPaaS Report by Independent Research Firm

Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Integration Platform As A Service, Q3 2025. The report evaluated the 10 most significant iPaaS vendors, and Boomi achieved the highest score in thestrategy category among all evaluated providers.

The report states that Boomi has reoriented with an “intense focus on AI and APIs,” “receives strong feedback from its partners,” and maintains “clear investment priorities.” Reference customers were impressed by the company’s level of investment in the product and its vision for the future, and look forward to seeing Boomi deliver on its AI roadmap.

“We’re honored to be named a Leader in the Forrester Wave — and especially proud to receive the top score in the strategy category,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. “For us, this recognition validates our belief that integration is foundational to delivering meaningful, production-grade AI. We're investing heavily to help our customers build intelligent, scalable, and future-ready enterprises through agentic transformation.”

The Forrester report states: “Boomi is a great choice for customers who need a well-rounded iPaaS for broad integration use cases and who see integration as foundational to implementing their AI and automation strategy.”

The Boomi Enterprise Platform enables organizations to unify data, applications, and systems with speed and simplicity — unlocking new levels of agility, automation, and intelligence. In this Forrester Wave, Boomi received the highest scores in 10 criteria, including vision, innovation, roadmap, and supporting services and offerings, and was cited for its above-par ease of use through AI assistants.

Boomi’s Key Highlights from the Forrester Wave™: iPaaS, Q3 2025

Strategic Focus on AI and APIs: Boomi has reoriented with an intense focus on AI and APIs in a bid to pull ahead of the market, including the acquisition of managed file transfer vendor Thru during the evaluation period.

Vision: Boomi’s vision centers on delivering a unified platform that accelerates time to market, reduces costs, and improves customer experiences at scale through AI-driven automation.

Roadmap: Boomi’s roadmap emphasizes tools for building AI agents, while continuing to invest in data integration, event streaming, and expanding connector support.

Strong Partner Feedback: Boomi received praise from partners, with one prominent global systems integrator (GSI) praising Boomi as “the best iPaaS vendor it works with.”

Strategic Execution: Boomi maintains innovation momentum through a dedicated strategy team, targeted investment priorities, and a disciplined approach to strategic acquisitions.

Ease of Use and Robust SLA: Boomi offers excellent tools for building, testing, and governing AI agents and is backed by the highest publicly disclosed SLA among all evaluated vendors — at least 99.99% uptime with financial credits when it is breached from 10% to 100%.

Customer-Centric Support Model: Experienced technical consultants embedded in the customer success organization provide hands-on support to enterprise customers.

To access the full Forrester Wave report, visit https://boomi.com/content/report/forrester-wave

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.