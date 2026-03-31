Boomi Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide API Management 2026

Boomi™, the data activation company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide API Management 2026 Vendor Assessment, which evaluates vendors based on their capabilities and strategies for delivering API management solutions (APIM) in an increasingly AI-driven, hybrid enterprise landscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331354139/en/

As enterprises accelerate adoption of agentic AI and hybrid architectures, the need to govern and scale APIs across increasingly complex environments has become a strategic priority. APIs are central to enabling secure, reusable, and agent-ready access to applications and data. Boomi’s API management solution, with an enterprise-grade gateway and advanced federation capabilities, enables organizations to design, secure, and manage APIs seamlessly across distributed runtimes. Governed APIs can also be exposed as MCP-enabled tools, giving AI agents secure, governed access to enterprise capabilities.

Boomi was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide API Management 2026 based on its capabilities and strategy in delivering API management for modern, AI-driven environments.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Boomi's API Management offering is tightly connected to a mature, widely adopted iPaaS, AI, and automation platform, giving customers a streamlined path to wrap integrations, orchestrations, and legacy connectivity into managed APIs without stitching together multiple vendors."

The IDC MarketScape also noted Boomi’s “AI-centric strategy that combines platform-level AI services with API management, aiming to make APIs both the fuel and the control plane for AI workloads,” highlighting Boomi’s differentiated approach to enabling AI-driven enterprises. The IDC MarketScape further emphasized Boomi’s ability to position APIs as governed interfaces for AI agents and applications, supporting secure and scalable AI adoption.

"As organizations accelerate their shift to becoming AI-driven enterprises, API management has become a strategic foundation for securely connecting applications, data, and AI workflows," said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi. We see our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for API Management as validation of our continued innovation and commitment to delivering a unified platform for data activation, including APIM. By enabling enterprises to govern their APIs as the control plane for AI, alongside integration and data, we are helping customers worldwide move faster, operate smarter, and innovate at scale."

Over the past year, Boomi has accelerated innovation in API management to help enterprises address API sprawl, strengthen governance, and prepare for AI-driven architectures. Key advancements include:

Enterprise API Management and Federation – Boomi’s comprehensive API management solution unifies governance across first- and third-party gateways, enabling organizations to discover, manage, and monitor APIs without disrupting existing runtime environments.

Boomi’s comprehensive API management solution unifies governance across first- and third-party gateways, enabling organizations to discover, manage, and monitor APIs without disrupting existing runtime environments. Enhanced Governance and Policy Enforcement - Advanced governance capabilities help organizations eliminate shadow APIs, enforce security and compliance policies, and improve API quality and reusability across the enterprise.

Advanced governance capabilities help organizations eliminate shadow APIs, enforce security and compliance policies, and improve API quality and reusability across the enterprise. API Lifecycle Management - End-to-end lifecycle management accelerates API design and documentation through AI-driven experiences, enabling organizations to drive adoption of API products and deliver business value through easy onboarding, consumption and performance tracking.

End-to-end lifecycle management accelerates API design and documentation through AI-driven experiences, enabling organizations to drive adoption of API products and deliver business value through easy onboarding, consumption and performance tracking. APIs for AI and Agent-Ready Architectures - With Boomi, APIs are transformed into secure, governed, and MCP-enabled interfaces for AI agents, enabling organizations to safely operationalize AI and orchestrate agentic workflows at scale.

With more than 30,000 customers globally, Boomi is a trusted partner to enterprises across industries, including Post Consumer Brands, New Relic, A.R.M Holding, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, and California State University (CSU), helping organizations connect, govern, and activate data and APIs at scale.

View the 2026 IDC MarketScape for API Management here.

Additional Resources