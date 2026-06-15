Boomi Named a Pioneer in June 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for No-Code Agent Builders

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, today announced it has been recognized as aPioneer in the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for No-Code Agent Builders (NCAB). Gartner defines the NCABs market as SaaS-delivered products that offer an integrated design and runtime environment to build, publish and manage AI-powered agents without using coding.

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Boomi sees this recognition as a reflection of the company's rapid evolution from an integration and automation powerhouse to a full-scale agentic infrastructure platform, expanding Boomi’s role in the emerging agentic AI market.

A New Chapter in Enterprise Agentic AI

According to Gartner, vendors recognized as a Pioneer in this quadrant have established themselves in enterprises for integration and automation workloads and are now focusing on agentic automation, delivering No-Code Agent Builder offerings that build upon their extensive library of deterministic automations. Gartner further notes that these vendors aim to be broader orchestrators of AI agents, such as through MCP registries or AI gateways on their platform.

For Boomi, recognition as a Pioneer underscores the company's deep investment in agentic infrastructure – including its agentic workflow capabilities, support for 1,000 MCP-enabled tools, and its low-code/no-code development environment that empowers both IT professionals and business technologists to build and deploy enterprise-grade AI agents at scale.

“In our view, being recognized as a Pioneer in the first-ever Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for No-Code Agent Builders is a defining moment for Boomi,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO, Boomi. “We see this recognition as a reflection of Boomi’s continued focus on helping enterprises harness the power of AI agents – not as a future promise, but as a deployable reality today. Our customers are already seeing measurable outcomes, and we're only getting started."

Customers Driving Real-World Results

Boomi's growing base of enterprise customers is putting AI agents to work across critical business functions – finance, supply chain, HR, sales, and IT.

“In construction, fuzzy answers aren't acceptable – you either have the right part or you don't,” said Michael Hanken, SVP of IT, Multiquip, Inc. “With Boomi, our hallucination rate is less than half a percent across 200,000 SKUs and 700-plus pieces of equipment. That's what it takes to build customer trust in AI, and it's why we keep expanding what we do with Boomi.”

“When we came to Boomi, we had hundreds of thousands of customer records scattered across 40 acquisitions,” said Joe Giannetti, CIO & CISO, Lexitas. “Boomi helped us bring all of that together, and now that foundation accelerates AI adoption for us. We're very excited about where we're heading with AI agents, and having a partner we can trust to do it accurately and securely makes all the difference.”

For Boomi, recognition as a Pioneer in the Gartner report adds to a growing body of third-party validation of the company's impact in enterprise agentic AI and its ability to deliver measurable business outcomes. Boomi customers are already building and scaling AI agents across complex, multi-system environments, a trend reflected in recent industry analyst recognition.

View the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for No-Code Agent Builders (NCAB) 2026 report here.

Additional Resources

Read our thoughts on Boomi’s recognition here

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Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant™ for No-Code Agent Builders - Established Vendors, Jason Wong, Keith Guttridge, Eric Goodness, Kelli Smith, Justin Tung, June 8, 2026.

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