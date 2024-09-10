Boomi Named One of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s sixth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list. Boomi received recognition for its workplace culture, which fosters innovation and promotes an open exchange of ideas, encouraging cross-functional collaboration and contributions from all levels to deliver exceptional value to customers.

The 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. The 100 winners span a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, and healthcare. Nominees were required to complete an application that addressed questions about projects, investment, companywide programs, and workplace culture. Fast Company editors evaluated every application and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators,” said Arlen Shenkman, President at Boomi. “This recognition is a testament to Boomi’s long history of fostering a culture of innovation, where our core values celebrate being bold and taking calculated risks to deliver better outcomes for our customers, partners, and the communities in which we work. We take great pride in empowering our team members to contribute creatively, collaborate openly, and continually strive for innovation and excellence.”

As the pioneer of integration platform as a service (iPaaS), with one of the largest global customer bases among integration platform vendors, Boomi has a growing user community of more than 250,000 members and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners. Boomi has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in North America, and recognized by CRN as a Cloud 100 company and a 5-star Partner Program winner.

Over the past year, Boomi has taken a lead in AI innovation with the introduction of the Boomi AI Agent Framework and six inaugural Boomi AI Agents that enable customers to solve pressing integration and automation requirements by leveraging AI-driven capabilities. The company also recently launched Boomi API Control Plane — a centralized platform for discovering, managing, and governing APIs across an organization. As enterprise demand for digital connectivity, AI, integration, API management, and intelligent automation solutions grow, Boomi continues to deliver market-leading technology solutions that solve customers' complex challenges, streamline their operations, and drive innovation across their organizations.

“Innovation is a global priority that cuts across all industries, and this year’s list reflects that diversity,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor in chief of Fast Company. “The top ten features four companies headquartered outside of the U.S. and includes representatives from technology, advertising, finance, biotech, pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and the nonprofit sectors.”

To view the complete list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, visit https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2024) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning September 17, 2024. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

