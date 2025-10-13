Boomi Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management

Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for API Management. This recognition reflects Boomi’s strength in both ability to execute and completeness of vision, which in Boomi’s view, reaffirms the company’s focus on powering API innovation at the core of agentic transformation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013735773/en/

“As organizations race to unlock the full value of agentic AI, APIs have never been more critical,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi. “That’s why it’s so meaningful that Boomi is the only vendor recognized as a Leader in both the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for API Management and the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service. Boomi enables enterprises to manage, unify, and orchestrate APIs alongside AI agents, data, and applications, all within ONE platform. Our vision remains clear: connect everything to achieve anything.”

A Leader in Vision and Execution

Boomi is redefining API management for enterprises as a foundational capability of its broader AI-driven platform strategy. In last year's report, Boomi was positioned as a Niche Player. Boomi believes the improvement in its position highlights that its strengths lie not only in innovation but also in how the company delivers results at scale.

With a well-rounded, cloud-native platform, Boomi helps organizations tame API sprawl, scale securely, and deliver trusted data for AI. Recent enhancements build on the company’s product strategy, combining federated API management, runtime flexibility, security, and agentic AI support to accelerate innovation while maintaining enterprise-grade reliability.

Boomi’s integrated approach ensures centralized API governance across multi-gateway environments without introducing runtime latency, unlocking a new level of agility, composability, and compliance.

Global Reach and Ecosystem Expansion

Boomi’s APIM capabilities are strengthened through its global partner network and strategic alliances, particularly with ServiceNow and Amazon Web Services (AWS). These partnerships enable customers to streamline digital workflows and securely orchestrate agentic AI, accelerating their business transformation and ability to scale.

One Platform for Agentic Transformation

According to Boomi, the company's position in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for API Management reflects a broader market shift toward converged integration, API, data, and AI agent orchestration. As part of the Boomi Enterprise Platform, Boomi API Management integrates seamlessly with Boomi Agentstudio, Boomi DataHub, and Boomi Data Integration, providing enterprises with a single control plane to fuel innovation and translate it into measurable business impact.

Additional Resources

See why Boomi was recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for API Management here

View the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for API Management here

Follow Boomi on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for API Management, Shameen Pillai, Steve Shwent, John Santoro, Nicholas Carter, October 7, 2025.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.