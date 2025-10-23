Boomi Recognized as an Exemplary Vendor in the ISG Buyers Guides™ for Data Integration and Master Data Management 2025

Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced it has been named an Exemplary Vendor in both the ISG Buyers Guide™ for Data Integration and the ISG Buyers Guide™ for Master Data Management 2025.
In these independently published reports from ISG Software Research, a division of ISG (Information Services Group), Boomi was recognized as a Leader across multiple evaluation dimensions, including Product Experience, Capability, Customer Experience, and Validation.
Customer Experience and Validation
The ISG Buyers Guide™ assessments are widely used by enterprise technology buyers to evaluate market-leading software solutions. Boomi’s placement in both guides reflects its commitment to delivering a unified, AI-ready platform that helps organizations reduce data complexity, integrate fragmented systems, and accelerate business outcomes.
“Boomi’s recognition as an Exemplary Vendor across both data integration and master data management is a clear reflection of the trust our platform enables,” said Mani Gill, VP of Product for AI & Data at Boomi. “With the rise of Agentic AI, enterprises can no longer afford disjointed data or slow integration processes. Boomi helps organizations build a foundation of real-time, trusted data, turning AI strategy into AI execution.”
Highlights from the ISG Buyers Guides™ include:
- Exemplary Vendor in Both Categories: Boomi is a top-rated vendor in both Data Integration and Master Data Management (MDM).
- Leader in Product Capability and Experience: Boomi achieved Leader status for enterprise-grade capabilities, validation, and customer satisfaction.
- Real-Time AI Integration: ISG Software Research noted Boomi’s strengths in real-time, AI-powered integration pipelines that go beyond legacy batch ETL.
- Multi-Domain MDM: Boomi’s support for customer, product, supplier, and asset data unification was cited as a key differentiator.
- ROI Transparency: The platform’s transparency in ROI frameworks and lifecycle support stood out in a competitive field.
These recognitions affirm Boomi’s role in enabling enterprises to connect everything and automate anything — from applications and data to APIs and AI agents. With more than 25,000 customers worldwide, Boomi remains a trusted partner for modern, scalable, and secure agentic transformation.
