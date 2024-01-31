Boomi Secures Two Patents for AI Innovation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, is proud to announce that it has been granted two new patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). These patents boost Boomi's total patent number to 36, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and its ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of AI advancement.

The newly granted U.S. Patent No. 11,886,965, titled “Artificial-Intelligence-Assisted Construction of Integration Processes,” encompasses the underlying technology of features that allow Boomi’s customers to build integrations based on Boomi suggestions, including Shape Suggest, Quick Start, and more recently, Boomi AI. This innovation addresses the steep learning curve that users, both novice and expert, face when constructing integration processes on an integration platform.

Employing machine learning models – based on a Markov chain or various forms of graph neural networks – facilitates a predictive guidance system for users, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of constructing integration processes.

“Our patent award for ‘Artificial-Intelligence-Assisted Construction of Integration Processes’ stands as a notable innovation in the domain of integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team of engineers, scientists, and innovators,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. “The contributions through this patent fundamentally challenge the existing paradigms inherent when constructing integration processes. Before this innovation, the construction of integration processes largely relied on the user's expertise and manual inputs using a drag and drop UI, which could be time-consuming and prone to errors, especially for those new to the platform. This AI-driven approach has transitioned construction of integration processes to an intelligent, predictive, and guided task.”

Boomi was also recently granted U.S. Patent No. 11,847,167, titled “System and Method for Generation of Chat Bot System with Integration Elements Augmenting Natural Language Processing and Native Business Rules.” This patent is for a technology solution built on the Boomi platform that creates a series of templatized processes and designs. This allows Boomi customers to build hybrid chatbots that combine rules-based connectivity, natural language processing, Boomi logic, and AI technologies to triage and route requests coming into the chatbot. This technology helped lay the foundation for Retrieval Augmented Generation and demonstrates Boomi’s early innovations in applying AI to integration.

Macosky added, “Achieving these patents reaffirms our commitment to continuous innovation and underscores our position as a leader in the industry. We are excited about the potential impact our AI patents will have for our customers and partners, and we look forward to continuing our mission of driving transformation through intelligent integration and automation.”

