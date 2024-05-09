Boomi to Simplify and Accelerate the Move to SAP Datasphere

Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced an enhanced version of Boomi for SAP to help accelerate the migration of SAP Business Warehouse (SAP BW) customers to SAP Datasphere. By leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), Boomi aims to address the critical challenge of enterprise customers who need to transition to SAP Datasphere, and unlock the full potential of their business data in a cost-effective and streamlined way.

Addressing a Critical Challenge in Data Migration

With mainstream support ending for SAP BW coming at the close of 2027, SAP BW customers are encouraged to migrate to SAP Datasphere, which will enable business transformation by delivering seamless, scalable access to business-critical data. However, the move to SAP Datasphere requires significant investment and substantial effort from highly-skilled individuals.

Boomi for SAP accelerates the transition to SAP Datasphere on AWS through Boomi’s low-code, integration platform. Customers can simply log into the Boomi Enterprise Platform and leverage a pre-built accelerator specifically designed to speed the migration and integration of data into SAP Datasphere on AWS.

“SAP Datasphere is SAP's foundation for a business data fabric, but many companies with earlier versions of SAP BW are overburdened with the cost-prohibitive, time-consuming, and resource-intensive process of migrating to it,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “This new collaboration leverages Boomi’s expertise in intelligent integration and automation, along with AWS services, to provide a lighter, faster, more cost-effective way for organizations to transition to SAP Datasphere, getting the most out of their SAP investments and their data.”

Key benefits of Boomi for SAP include:

Avoid costly SAP BW version upgrades and the need for a staging area, resulting in time and cost savings

The ability to select which SAP BW Queries and BW InfoProviders to move to Datasphere

Efficient data tiering to SAP Datasphere and Amazon Redshift, a fully managed, petabyte-scale data warehouse service, enabling businesses to move less frequently used data to more affordable cloud storage tiers

Faster integration of third-party data into SAP Datasphere at a lower cost

Better data preparation for more efficient use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)

A smooth procurement process in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS

“The ability to aggregate diverse datasets is emerging as a critical advantage as organizations recognize the pivotal role of AI in their operations,” said Matt Aslett, director of research at Ventana Research, part of ISG. “Data preparation and integration is imperative to ensuring more efficient utilization of data analytics and AI, and the acceleration of business outcomes through data-driven decision-making.”

“Working with AWS reinforces Boomi’s commitment to delivering a practical path to enterprise analytics and AI, beginning with a robust data foundation,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. “With the Boomi Enterprise Platform, organizations can achieve a more flexible, scalable, and connected ecosystem to drive innovation, future-proof their IT investments, reduce total cost of ownership, and enhance business outcomes.”

Availability

Boomi for SAP is available in AWS Marketplace, and on the Boomi Enterprise Platform.

