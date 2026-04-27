Boomi To Unveil the Future Of Data Activation and AI-Driven Innovation at Boomi World 2026

Boomi, the data activation company, today announced Boomi World 2026, its premier annual user conference, taking place May 11 - 14, 2026 in Chicago, IL. The event will bring together customers, partners, and industry leaders from around the world to explore how data activation is transforming the enterprise and accelerating the path to AI-driven outcomes.
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About Boomi
Boomi, the data activation company, brings data to life by integrating and governing it to power everything from AI to BI. The Boomi Enterprise Platform puts data in motion, uniting data readiness, integration and automation, and agent management in one comprehensive solution. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers and supported by a global network of 800+ partners, Boomi is driving agentic transformation — helping organizations of all sizes move faster, operate smarter, and innovate at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.
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Contacts
Media Contact: Kristen Walker Global Communications kristenwalker@boomi.com