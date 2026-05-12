Boomi Unveils Innovations That Power the Agentic Enterprise

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, today announced a major expansion of the Boomi Enterprise Platform at Boomi World 2026, introducing new capabilities across orchestrated agentic workflows, agentic engineering, governed agent connectivity, grounded agent context, and localized agent infrastructure. Together, these innovations are designed to power the agentic enterprise — where agents and humans work together to drive action and operationalize AI at scale.

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The enterprise has reached a defining moment as AI becomes the primary interface for work and MCP emerges as the new standard. While the shift toward a headless, agentic enterprise is inevitable, this vision is colliding with skyrocketing cloud costs and trapped data. For many, layering agents onto a fragmented landscape only magnifies governance gaps and operational risk. Boomi addresses these challenges with an active data foundation that connects, governs, and orchestrates every layer of the business. By unifying IT, developers, knowledge workers, and AI agents, Boomi provides the secure and trusted foundation required to operate wherever business happens.

“Every enterprise transformation has a platform moment. For agentic AI, that moment is now,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. “Customers don’t need more disconnected tools, they need an active data foundation that connects data, orchestrates workflows, and governs AI for people and agents. With these new innovations, we’re extending the Boomi Enterprise Platform to make that foundation a reality.”

From Fragmentation to Flow: A Platform Built for Agentic Execution

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, many are encountering challenges in scaling beyond initial use cases due to fragmented systems and lack of operational infrastructure. To address this, Boomi introduced new capabilities across five core areas:

Governed Agent Connectivity

Boomi Connect Provides secure, governed connectivity between AI tools (e.g. Claude, Copilot, Gemini) and enterprise applications through 1000+ managed, MCP-enabled tools. Boomi AI Gateway enables built-in policy enforcement, cost controls, and observability.

Provides secure, governed connectivity between AI tools (e.g. Claude, Copilot, Gemini) and enterprise applications through 1000+ managed, MCP-enabled tools. Boomi AI Gateway enables built-in policy enforcement, cost controls, and observability. MCP Registry Scale AI with control through a centralized catalog to discover, govern, and manage MCP servers across Boomi and third-party registries.

Orchestrated Agentic Workflows

Boomi Orchestrate Helps customers turn business ideas into enterprise-grade agentic workflows faster. Business and IT teams are empowered to combine agents, APIs, integrations, event streams, and data models into one universal orchestration experience using natural language.

Helps customers turn business ideas into enterprise-grade agentic workflows faster. Business and IT teams are empowered to combine agents, APIs, integrations, event streams, and data models into one universal orchestration experience using natural language. Agent SIM (Labs Innovation preview) Allows organizations to simulate and validate agent behavior before deployment, increasing confidence and reducing operational risk.

Agentic Engineering

Boomi Companion Accelerate agentic engineering on the Boomi platform. Developers can now design, build, test, deploy, and diagnose integrations through natural language using their preferred AI tools.

Accelerate agentic engineering on the Boomi platform. Developers can now design, build, test, deploy, and diagnose integrations through natural language using their preferred AI tools. Embedding Agentstudio Agents Activate agents where your team works with new APIs and embedding capabilities. Developers can invoke Boomi agents from any architecture or pipeline, while non-technical users can securely surface them within custom apps, portals, and digital experiences.

Grounded Agent Context

Boomi Knowledge Hub Eliminate knowledge silos and deliver accurate, governed search and retrieval across your enterprise. A single, unified context layer ensures AI agents and people always work from trusted, up-to-date information.

Eliminate knowledge silos and deliver accurate, governed search and retrieval across your enterprise. A single, unified context layer ensures AI agents and people always work from trusted, up-to-date information. Boomi Meta Hub Ground AI agents and people in trusted, expert-endorsed business definitions improving agent accuracy, eliminating fragmented interpretations, and ensuring consistent business logic at scale.

Localized Agent Infrastructure

Distributed Agent Runtime Reduce cloud latency and control costs by deploying agents on-premises while keeping sensitive data behind the firewall. This approach supports data privacy and infrastructure control through locally-hosted runtimes and language models.

Reduce cloud latency and control costs by deploying agents on-premises while keeping sensitive data behind the firewall. This approach supports data privacy and infrastructure control through locally-hosted runtimes and language models. Agentstudio Multi-region Instances Scale agents globally and confidently by leaving agent metadata and runtime execution in specified regions, enforcing AI boundaries and regional compliance.

A Headless Future, Powered by Data Activation

Together, these innovations position Boomi as the orchestration and governance layer for the headless enterprise — where AI agents dynamically interact with enterprise systems without relying on traditional application interfaces. By combining integration, automation, API management, data readiness, and agent governance into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to activate trusted data across the enterprise, orchestrate workflows spanning humans and AI agents, govern execution in real time, and scale AI with confidence.

“Through our participation in Boomi’s design partner program, we’ve had early exposure to Boomi Orchestrate and its potential to simplify how we design and execute complex workflows,” said Venkata Kalikrishna Chekka, Senior Manager, Enterprise Integration Solutions at Suffolk. “The ability to bring together integrations, APIs, and emerging AI-driven capabilities into a unified orchestration layer is a meaningful step forward. It gives us a more flexible foundation to streamline operations and explore how agent-driven processes can drive greater efficiency across the business.”

“The market is rapidly shifting toward platforms that can support not just connectivity, but governed execution across AI-driven workflows,” said Alexander Wurm, Principal Analyst, Nucleus. “As enterprises move beyond experimentation, the ability to orchestrate data, APIs, and agents within a unified architecture is becoming a critical requirement for scaling AI.”

“We’re entering the next phase of enterprise AI, where success won’t be defined by how many agents you deploy, but by how well they are connected, governed, and grounded in trusted data,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi. “With more than 30,000 customers and AI guided by hundreds of millions of integrations, we’re helping organizations move from connected and automated to fully agentic, and turn AI into real operational impact.”

Product availability and timing may vary and are subject to change.

Additional Resources

Read the Boomi blog for more details on this announcement and what it means for enterprises

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