Boomi Wins 2024 API Award for Best in iPaaS

Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with a 2024 API Award in the category of Best in iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service). This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design, engineering, and innovation of the Boomi Enterprise Platform within the API and integration technology landscape.

Now in its 10th year, the API Awards celebrate technical excellence and groundbreaking solutions in the global API and software integration industry. Award winners were selected by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork API Advisory Board, based on criteria including: technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry; and general regard and use by the API and integration ecosystems and communities.

The API economy has seen considerable evolution over the past decade, with Boomi at the forefront, empowering API and integration professionals to construct the future of API-driven applications in a market valued in the trillions.

"Today’s digital enterprise and consumer apps are increasingly powered by API-centric architecture and platforms. Boomi’s win here at the 2024 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global API ecosystem,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producers of the API World conference & the 2024 API Awards.

"This win solidifies Boomi's commitment to innovation and excellence," said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. "We are proud to provide organizations with unmatched integration and API management on a unified platform that drives efficiency and accelerates digital transformation."

Boomi will be honored with its award in a ceremony during API World 2024, taking place from November 5-7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA.

