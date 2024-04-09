Boomi World 2024 User Conference to Feature Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, is thrilled to announce Boomi World is back. The company’s highly anticipated industry event will take place May 6-9, 2024 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Denver, Colorado. Boomi World 2024 promises to be a transformative experience, bringing together industry leaders, technology experts, and visionary professionals to explore the latest trends and innovations in AI, integration, and automation.

Emceed by technology industry veteran and correspondent Lisa Martin, Boomi World 2024 will feature esteemed guest speakers, including:

Collegiate Head Football Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders

Tropicana CIO Jeff Lischett

Australian Red Cross CIO Brett Wilson

Fever-Tree Head of Technology Kate Stables

KORE Wireless Senior Director of Enterprise Applications Nicki Brock

OSI Digital CMO Karen Dosanjh

Gartner Senior Director Analyst John Santoro

BARC US CEO Shawn Rogers

IDC Research Director/Analyst Shari Lava

Boomi CEO Steve Lucas

Boomi Chief Product and Technology Officer Ed Macosky

Boomi CTO Matt McLarty; and more!

Boomi World 2024 will provide attendees the opportunity to experience the power of AI-driven connection. Boomi’s customers and partners will discover how Boomi’s intelligent integration and automation platform helps organizations tame IT complexity, drive radical innovation, and synchronize everything, everywhere.

Event Highlights:

1. Robust Agenda

Boomi World 2024 boasts a dynamic and comprehensive agenda, featuring thought-provoking sessions, hands-on workshops, and engaging panel discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to dive into the latest advancements in integration technology, best practices, and success stories from forward-thinking enterprises across industries that have transformed their organizations with Boomi.

2. Special Guest Deion Sanders

Boomi welcomes Deion Sanders, aka “Coach Prime,” as its special guest speaker.

As head coach from 2020-2022, Sanders led Jackson State University (JSU) to back-to-back SWAC Championships, and won back-to-back SWAC Coach of the Year honors. During his time at JSU, the Tigers had a 27-6 record, including a perfect regular season in 2022. In 2021, he was named the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.

Sanders is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and eight-time Pro Bowler. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens. Sanders is the only person in professional sports history to play in both the World Series and the Super Bowl.

After retiring from professional sports, Sanders became an analyst for CBS Sports and NFL Network, and now offers his insights and opinions on the Pro Football Show on Barstool Sports. He has produced and/or appeared in a variety of television shows, including Tiny House Nation, Grandfathered, Moesha, Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Lip Sync Battle, The League, 30 For 30: Deion’s Double Play, Deion’s Family Playbook, and, most recently, Coach Prime, a docuseries on Prime Video which follows Sanders and his college football journey.

3. Exclusive Announcements

Be the first to hear Boomi's latest product and platform updates, roadmap, and strategic initiatives. Boomi World 2024 will feature exclusive announcements that will shape the future of AI, integration, and automation.

4. Pre-Conference Training and Partner Summit

Starting on May 6, Boomi World will provide optional one and two-day Pre-Conference Training and certification courses, with in-depth sessions covering the various Platform Services within the Boomi platform, including Integration, runtime architecture, API Management, and Master Data Hub.

Taking place on May 7, the Boomi Partner Summit provides partners an exclusive look at the future of the Boomi ecosystem. Partners will get a sneak peek at upcoming announcements and gain access to go-to-market resources designed to drive growth while helping customers more quickly and easily connect, automate, and modernize their digital landscape.

5. 40+ Breakout Sessions

Boomi World will offer more than 40 breakout sessions focused on the following four tracks:

Hands-On Labs will offer attendees the opportunity toexplore what’s new in the Boomi platform, get creative with AI, and learn about Retrieval-Augmented Generation — including how to set up a RAG using Boomi.

Developer/Technical track, which will include sessions on popular integration use cases, runtime monitoring, error-handling strategies, master data management, and “Boomi on Boomi” solutions.

CIO/Executive track for executive attendees — or anyone interested in topics designed to appeal to CIOs — which will feature sessions on risk management, Boomi platform security, and AI readiness.

Innovation track, which will include a wide range of sessions from customers, partners, industry analysts, and Boomi technology experts designed to showcase the myriad ways the Boomi platform can be used to connect and transform organizations.

6. Networking Opportunities

Connect with like-minded professionals, industry experts, and Boomi partners during dedicated networking sessions. Boomi World 2024 provides a unique platform to foster collaboration, share ideas, and build valuable relationships within the integration, automation, and connectivity community.

Sponsors: A special thanks to Boomi’s partner sponsors for helping make Boomi World 2024 possible, including Cognizant and Infosys as Diamond sponsors, and Apica, Kitepipe, LTIMindtree, R Systems, TCS, and United Techno as Platinum sponsors.

Registration: Registration is now open. Secure your spot at Boomi World 2024 by visiting BoomiWorld.com.

