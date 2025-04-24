Boomi World 2025: Accelerating What’s Next in AI, Integration, and the Connected Enterprise

Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, is excited to announce that Boomi World 2025 will be held May 12-15, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. This premier event will showcase the latest advancements in AI-driven integration and automation, bringing together industry leaders, innovative thinkers, and Boomi customers and partners to explore how these technologies are reshaping the future. Attendees will gain valuable insights on how to break down silos, streamline operations, and make informed, data-driven decisions through a series of keynote sessions, breakout discussions, and hands-on training opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424969941/en/

Emceed by technology industry veteran and correspondent Lisa Martin, Boomi World 2025 will feature esteemed speakers, including:

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall, Olympic Power Couple

Paul Fipps, President, Global Industries and Strategic Growth, ServiceNow

Charles Davis, Director, Data & Analytics, Modern Niagara

Shari Lava, Senior Director, AI and Automation, IDC

Shawn Rogers, CEO, BARC US

Matt Aslett, Director of Research, Analytics and Data, ISG Software Research

Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO, Boomi

Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Boomi

Leaders from Infosys, Cognizant, and more!

Boomi World 2025 will feature an unparalleled lineup of keynote speakers and breakout sessions, giving attendees exclusive access to the insights and expertise of Boomi’s executive team, product leaders, customers, and partners. During the action-packed conference, attendees will explore the transformative power of agentic AI, get a peek behind the scenes at the Boomi product roadmap, and take a deep dive into real-world applications of API management (APIM), data management, integration, and automation.

Event Highlights:

1. Special Guests Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall

Boomi welcomes Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall as special guest speakers.

Tara (25) made history by winning the Gold Medal in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has remained undefeated for the past two years. She is a two-time Olympian, ranked #1 in the world, and has claimed the titles of 2024 World Champion, 2023 and 2024 U.S. National Champion. Known as “America’s Cowgirl,” Tara’s iconic cowboy hats, boots, and infectious personality have made her a fan favorite both on and off the field. She is also the assistant track coach at Kansas State. As a former NCAA Division 1 athlete at the University of Texas, Tara became a four-time All-American, shattered two NCAA records, and earned the title of double-record breaker in the same week.

Hunter (25) is a three-time Paralympian and 2024 Gold Medalist, redefining what it means to be an athlete and entrepreneur. Hunter has won five Paralympic medals and holds the American record for the 100m and 400m (T62). Born with fibular hemimelia, Hunter had both legs amputated below the knees at 11 months old. Defying all odds, he became the first double amputee to earn an NCAA Division 1 scholarship, competing for the University of Arkansas and becoming a four-time All-American.

2. Exclusive Announcements

Attendees will be the first to hear Boomi's latest product and platform updates, including product roadmap deep dives and planned strategic initiatives. Boomi World 2025 will feature exclusive announcements that will shape the future of AI, data management, API management, and integration and automation.

3. Pre-Conference Training and Partner Summit

Starting on May 12, Boomi World will provide optional one and two-day Pre-Conference Training and certification courses, with in-depth sessions covering the various services within the Boomi Enterprise Platform, including integration, runtime architecture, API management, AI management, and data management.

Taking place on May 13, the Boomi Partner Summit provides partners an exclusive look at the future of the Boomi ecosystem. Partners will get an exclusive look at upcoming announcements and gain access to go-to-market resources designed to drive growth while helping customers eliminate complexity through intelligent integration and automation.

4. 50+ Breakout Sessions

Boomi World will offer more than 50 breakout sessions focused on AI, APIM, Data Management, and Integration:

AI (Artificial Intelligence) sessions cover the practical implementation and possibilities for enterprise AI, discussing Boomi AI Studio capabilities and running the gamut from orchestration and agentic AI to working with robots.

sessions cover the practical implementation and possibilities for enterprise AI, discussing Boomi AI Studio capabilities and running the gamut from orchestration and agentic AI to working with robots. APIM (API Management) sessions are designed to help attendees get a handle on API chaos, embrace an API-led approach, become AI-ready, and achieve their digital transformation goals.

sessions are designed to help attendees get a handle on API chaos, embrace an API-led approach, become AI-ready, and achieve their digital transformation goals. Data Management sessions explore how to use trusted data to power success, showcase the latest innovations in Boomi DataHub, and introduce Boomi’s new data integration capabilities from the acquisition of Rivery.

sessions explore how to use trusted data to power success, showcase the latest innovations in Boomi DataHub, and introduce Boomi’s new data integration capabilities from the acquisition of Rivery. Integration sessions feature real-world success stories on integration and automation, along with deeper-dive topics on runtime health, DevOps, and SAP integration.

sessions feature real-world success stories on integration and automation, along with deeper-dive topics on runtime health, DevOps, and SAP integration. Platform sessions showcase the power and versatility of the Boomi Enterprise Platform — highlighting customer success stories and spotlighting unique capabilities not covered in other product-focused tracks.

5. Networking Opportunities

Connect with technology thought-leaders, like-minded professionals, industry experts, and Boomi partners during dedicated networking sessions. Boomi World 2025 provides a unique platform to foster collaboration, share ideas, and build valuable relationships.

Sponsors: A special thanks to Boomi’s partner sponsors for helping make Boomi World 2025 possible, including ServiceNow as the Pinnacle sponsor, and Cognizant and Infosys as Diamond sponsors.

Registration: Registration is open. Secure your spot at Boomi World 2025 by visiting BoomiWorld.com.

To join the Boomi World conversation on social media, use #BoomiWorld.

Additional Resources