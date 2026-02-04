Boomi’s Market Momentum Accelerates as Enterprises Standardize on Its AI Activation Platform

Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced that the company’s momentum in enterprise integration and agentic AI has reached a defining moment, driven by unmatched scale, independent analyst validation, proven customer outcomes, and ecosystem growth. With more than 30,000 customers worldwide — including over a quarter of the Fortune 500 — Boomi’s continued growth reflects the trust the world’s largest enterprises place in its platform.Today, customers rely on Boomi’s unique runtime architecture for mission-critical operations — including over 75,000 AI agents in production — executing billions of dollars in transactions with enterprise-grade reliability and resilience.

“Boomi is experiencing the strongest momentum in its history,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO of Boomi. “Organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation and turning to Boomi to help them operationalize AI at enterprise scale. That momentum is reflected in our customer growth, where we have expanded our customer base by 50% in just over three years. Our platform innovations, strategic partnerships, and global customer base reflect a clear shift toward real-world outcomes, enabling businesses to unlock value, streamline operations, and build a trusted foundation for the future of AI-enabled automation.”

This adoption is reinforced by unprecedented third-party recognition. In 2025, Boomi was the only vendor named a Leader in both the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management. In the iPaaS category, it marked the 11th consecutive time Boomi was positioned as a Leader. Boomi achieved another industry first with its inclusion as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment.1 And most recently, Boomi was designated an Exemplary Vendor in both the ISG Buyers Guide™ for Data Integration and the ISG Buyers Guide™ for Master Data Management. In these reports, Boomi earned multiple Leader placements across product capability, customer experience, and validation.

“The enterprise integration and automation market is reaching an inflection point as AI moves from experimentation to large-scale deployment,” said Shari Lava, Research Vice-President, AI and Automation, IDC. “As AI initiatives become embedded in mission-critical operations, buyers are looking beyond point solutions and increasingly favoring platforms that combine integration, automation, and governance at enterprise scale. Organizations are prioritizing proven platforms with demonstrated reliability, broad ecosystem support, and modern developer experiences — particularly those capable of supporting high-volume workloads, ensuring trust and compliance, and delivering measurable business outcomes. These characteristics are becoming foundational to the next phase of enterprise AI adoption.”

Setting the Standard for Trusted, Enterprise-Scale AI Adoption

As enterprises shift from AI pilots to production, Boomi continues to strengthen its competitive position through disciplined innovation and enterprise trust. Among the first vendors to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification for AI management — and the only provider in its sector compliant across all 16 key security standards — Boomi supports regulated, large-scale AI initiatives. Boomi further strengthened its AI compliance posture by officially listing ISO/IEC 42001 on the CSA STAR registry and achieving a current SecurityScorecard rating of 96. Boomi has also maintained the highest consistent SecurityScorecard rating among leading iPaaS providers, averaging 95+ for the past 18 months, reinforcing its commitment to industry-leading security and governance.

The company has also expanded its core platform through the strategic acquisitions of Rivery and Thru, Inc., enhancing real-time data ingestion and enterprise-grade managed file transfer capabilities that support higher-volume workloads and broaden Boomi’s addressable enterprise use cases.

Customer Growth and Impact

With adoption accelerating across global enterprises, Customers such as Australian Red Cross, Avalara, BNP Paribas, Chevron Federal Credit Union, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Lexitas, Moderna, Multiquip, NFI Industries, Quanta Services, Sandoz, Toyota Australia, University of Technology Sydney, and World Wide Technology are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible using Boomi to tackle critical business challenges and deliver measurable impact.

“As a company built on great-tasting products, innovation, and speed, transforming our IT services with AI is critical,” said Jeff Lischett, Global CIO, Tropicana Brands Group. “By using Boomi to connect our enterprise systems and automate key processes with greater intelligence, we’re shifting from reactive issue resolution to proactive operations—strengthening shipment and delivery execution and improving order processing performance.”

Product Innovation: Advancing the Enterprise Platform for Agentic Transformation

Boomi delivered a series of major platform innovations in 2025 that reflect the company’s focus on enabling trusted, governed, and production-ready AI across complex, hybrid environments:

Boomi Agentstudio –Since its launch, Boomi Agentstudio, Boomi’s agent management platform (AMP), has seen rapid enterprise adoption as organizations scale agentic AI with built-in governance. More than 75,000 agents are now deployed in production, and partners have published hundreds of reusable agentic workflow assets through the Boomi Marketplace, accelerating time to value across real-world use cases.

–Since its launch, Boomi Agentstudio, Boomi’s agent management platform (AMP), has seen rapid enterprise adoption as organizations scale agentic AI with built-in governance. More than 75,000 agents are now deployed in production, and partners have published hundreds of reusable agentic workflow assets through the Boomi Marketplace, accelerating time to value across real-world use cases. API Management and MCP Support - Boomi introduced comprehensive API management to help organizations securely expose, manage, and scale APIs alongside integrations and AI workflows. Boomi also broadened support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable more flexible, context-aware agent interactions, while new innovations, such as Data Hub Command Center, strengthened centralized data governance, observability, and control.

- Boomi introduced comprehensive API management to help organizations securely expose, manage, and scale APIs alongside integrations and AI workflows. Boomi also broadened support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable more flexible, context-aware agent interactions, while new innovations, such as Data Hub Command Center, strengthened centralized data governance, observability, and control. Boomi Data Integration and MFT - The acquisition of Rivery, now Boomi Data Integration, enhanced real-time data ingestion and analytics-ready pipelines, enabling customers to unify operational and analytical data at scale. Boomi’s acquisition of Thru, Inc. added enterprise-grade managed file transfer (MFT) capabilities, supporting secure, high-volume workloads — an expansion that has increased customer adoption by more than 270% following the acquisition. Additional innovations — including change data capture (CDC) ingestion for SAP — further expanded Boomi’s ability to support complex enterprise environments and modernization initiatives.

Together, these product advancements position Boomi as a foundational platform for organizations seeking to connect data, applications, APIs, and agents into a unified, governed system designed for scale, resilience, and measurable business impact.

Strategic Partnerships Expand Enterprise Success

In 2025, Boomi expanded its global partner ecosystem, deepening strategic collaborations with leading technology and services providers to help enterprises accelerate AI-driven transformation, including:

AWS — Boomi and Amazon Web Services (AWS) entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement focused on helping enterprises build, monitor, and govern generative AI agent workflows. Together, the companies are enabling customers to accelerate SAP migrations, modernize hybrid environments, and deploy trusted, scalable AI solutions on AWS.

— Boomi and Amazon Web Services (AWS) entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement focused on helping enterprises build, monitor, and govern generative AI agent workflows. Together, the companies are enabling customers to accelerate SAP migrations, modernize hybrid environments, and deploy trusted, scalable AI solutions on AWS. ServiceNow — Boomi expanded its partnership with ServiceNow, announcing a strategic commitment to elevate customer experiences through AI-powered self-service solutions and intelligent workflows. As part of the expanded collaboration, the partnership has delivered additional capabilities within ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric for connecting the whole enterprise, and now also includes Boomi Data Hub Command Center, a new module powered by ServiceNow workflows that strengthens data governance, visibility, and automation.

— Boomi expanded its partnership with ServiceNow, announcing a strategic commitment to elevate customer experiences through AI-powered self-service solutions and intelligent workflows. As part of the expanded collaboration, the partnership has delivered additional capabilities within ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric for connecting the whole enterprise, and now also includes Boomi Data Hub Command Center, a new module powered by ServiceNow workflows that strengthens data governance, visibility, and automation. DXC — In partnership with DXC Technology, Boomi established a Center of Excellence for Agentic AI to help organizations modernize legacy environments, unify systems, and accelerate adoption of agentic automation.

— In partnership with DXC Technology, Boomi established a Center of Excellence for Agentic AI to help organizations modernize legacy environments, unify systems, and accelerate adoption of agentic automation. EY — Boomi further strengthened its alliance with EY, expanding joint efforts to support large-scale enterprise modernization, data integration, and AI readiness initiatives.

Rapid Global and Regional Workforce Expansion

Over the past three years, Boomi has grown its global headcount by nearly 40% as the company continues to scale worldwide.

In Vancouver, Boomi has ramped operations from no local presence to a team of more than 250 employees, opening and expanding office space to support continued growth in the region.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Will Be the Year of AI Activation

As enterprises move beyond AI pilots toward production, Boomi believes 2026 will mark the shift from experimentation to activation. Competitive advantage will come not from investing in AI alone, but from embedding governed, production-ready intelligence into core systems, data, and workflows — separating organizations that deliver measurable outcomes from those still stuck in proof-of-concept.

“2026 will be the year organizations stop experimenting with AI and start activating it at scale,” said Lucas. “The winners won’t be the ones that invested the most, but the ones that built the right foundation, connecting data, systems, and intelligent agents with trust and governance at the core. This is the moment when AI moves from promise to performance, and Boomi is helping enterprises turn that potential into lasting business impact.”

