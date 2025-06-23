Boston IT Solutions South Africa partners with H3C to support end-to-end solution capabilities across Africa

Boston IT Solutions South Africa (Boston SA), a subsidiary of Boston and a leading provider of IT solutions across the African continent, has signed a distribution agreement with H3C, a leader in digital solutions. This strategic partnership enables Boston SA to expand its portfolio by incorporating H3C’s advanced networking and data centre solutions, enhancing digital transformation initiatives across the region.
“As advancements in cutting-edge technologies continue to unfold, a new era of technological and industrial transformation is under way, driving forward the digital economy. As a leader in digital solutions, H3C is dedicated to leveraging digital technologies to innovate and shape the future, bringing wisdom and intelligence to our times. This responsibility is paramount to us. We are committed to leading this transformation, fully immersed in this intelligent new era with dedication and foresight. We meticulously refine advanced technologies and deeply explore customer applications, developing innovative digital solutions based on practical principles. By accelerating the intelligent evolution of digital transformation, we establish ourselves as a trusted partner across diverse industries. Together, we are shaping a digital future full of possibilities, focused on enhancing human-centric innovation,” said Gary Huang, Co-President of H3C and President of International BG.
Boston SA is dedicated to delivering bespoke digital solutions, leveraging the latest innovations in networking, security, storage, computing and AI. Through this new partnership, the company will integrate H3C’s cutting-edge solutions, offering businesses across Africa enhanced reliability and scalability in their digital transformation journey.
“H3C’s wide range of products allows us to create smart, future-proof solutions that meet the growing needs of African businesses. By tapping into H3C’s expertise in digital infrastructure, we can deliver strong networking solutions tailored to what our customers really need,” said Esti Bosch, BU Manager Networking & Security at Boston SA. “This partnership not only boosts what we can offer but also opens up new opportunities for value-added resellers (VARs) and end-users.”
“Through our collaboration with Boston SA, we are excited to expand our presence in the African market and empower businesses with intelligent, secure and high-performance digital solutions,” said Ethan (Shenyi) Shen, Channel Director from H3C. “With our advanced technologies and Boston’s strong regional expertise, we are committed to driving Africa’s digital transformation.”
Share
Boston IT Solutions South Africa
Trusted for over 30 years and operating in over 40 countries, Boston Limited is a global provider of co-designed, custom, certified IT systems for next generation intelligent infrastructure. The company's solutions around private cloud, AI, server, storage & networking as well as vendor reference architectures are available via its industry-leading ecommerce platform as well as its customer-centred engineering-led engagement model. Boston Limited is a part of US-based SourceCode, LLC.
We are an innovative technology company that has evolved and thrived over the course of three decades, each marked by distinct focuses and achievements. We take pride in our journey, which has seen us transition from a component distributor to a system integrator, then a system integrator with value-add and now in this decade, a leader in data, HPC and AI solutions.
H3C
H3C is a global leader in digital solutions. Through the deep layout of the whole industrial chain of “cloud-networking-security-computing-storage-terminal”, we are constantly improving the capability of digitalisation and intelligence. We offer overall digital infrastructure capabilities, spanning across computing, storage, networking, 5G, security, terminal and related domains, and provide a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), industrial internet, information security, intelligent connectivity, and edge computing, as well as end-to-end technical services.