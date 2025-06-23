Boston IT Solutions South Africa partners with H3C to support end-to-end solution capabilities across Africa

Boston IT Solutions South Africa (Boston SA), a subsidiary of Boston and a leading provider of IT solutions across the African continent, has signed a distribution agreement with H3C, a leader in digital solutions. This strategic partnership enables Boston SA to expand its portfolio by incorporating H3C’s advanced networking and data centre solutions, enhancing digital transformation initiatives across the region.

“As advancements in cutting-edge technologies continue to unfold, a new era of technological and industrial transformation is under way, driving forward the digital economy. As a leader in digital solutions, H3C is dedicated to leveraging digital technologies to innovate and shape the future, bringing wisdom and intelligence to our times. This responsibility is paramount to us. We are committed to leading this transformation, fully immersed in this intelligent new era with dedication and foresight. We meticulously refine advanced technologies and deeply explore customer applications, developing innovative digital solutions based on practical principles. By accelerating the intelligent evolution of digital transformation, we establish ourselves as a trusted partner across diverse industries. Together, we are shaping a digital future full of possibilities, focused on enhancing human-centric innovation,” said Gary Huang, Co-President of H3C and President of International BG.

Esti Bosch presenting at a recent conference Boston and H3C held with partners.

Boston SA is dedicated to delivering bespoke digital solutions, leveraging the latest innovations in networking, security, storage, computing and AI. Through this new partnership, the company will integrate H3C’s cutting-edge solutions, offering businesses across Africa enhanced reliability and scalability in their digital transformation journey.

“H3C’s wide range of products allows us to create smart, future-proof solutions that meet the growing needs of African businesses. By tapping into H3C’s expertise in digital infrastructure, we can deliver strong networking solutions tailored to what our customers really need,” said Esti Bosch, BU Manager Networking & Security at Boston SA. “This partnership not only boosts what we can offer but also opens up new opportunities for value-added resellers (VARs) and end-users.”

“Through our collaboration with Boston SA, we are excited to expand our presence in the African market and empower businesses with intelligent, secure and high-performance digital solutions,” said Ethan (Shenyi) Shen, Channel Director from H3C. “With our advanced technologies and Boston’s strong regional expertise, we are committed to driving Africa’s digital transformation.”