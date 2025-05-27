Bridging the cyber security skills divide: The case for MSSPs

A company’s security posture directly affects its trustworthiness. (Image: Datacentrix)

The global cyber security industry is facing a significant skills gap, with over 3.5 million positions remaining unfilled – a shortfall that leaves businesses vulnerable to costly cyber attacks. In South Africa, this shortage is exacerbated by broader educational challenges, including literacy barriers in marginalised communities. Cyber security roles require a strong foundation in IT, and a deep understanding of how data moves, as well as its confidentiality, integrity and availability requirements. This complexity presents a challenge for many aspiring professionals.

At the same time, the increasing sophistication of cyber threats has placed organisations at greater risk than ever before. Ransomware, phishing, social engineering and distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks have all become more prevalent, while advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and the dark web are empowering cyber criminals, making traditional detection methods ineffective.

Against this background, the outsourcing of an organisation’s cyber security defences to a managed security service provider (MSSP) can offer a viable and cost-effective solution to these challenges.

The expanding scope of cyber security demands

A company’s security posture directly affects its trustworthiness, so a security breach erodes customer trust and can result in severe financial and reputational damage. The rapid evolution of technology compounds this issue, with AI, the expansion of the internet and the increasing influence of the dark web presenting additional challenges.

The dark web operates beneath the visible internet and hosts AI-driven platforms for cyber criminals, enabling them to launch sophisticated attacks. Modern cyber threats are no longer easily detectable through traditional means, and attackers use AI to evade detection by learning security thresholds, making brute-force attacks more effective over time.

As threats evolve, the demand for expert cyber security teams increases, yet the skills shortage leaves organisations dangerously exposed. In addition, the responsibilities of the team are extensive and growing.

For example, good cyber security governance is essential. Frameworks such as King III, King IV and King V all emphasise the need for accountability at the highest levels of an organisation. Despite these guidelines, 70% of organisations report being impacted by the skills shortage, leaving them vulnerable to breaches.

Kyle Pillay, Security as a Service Centre Manager at Datacentrix. (Image: Datacentrix)

Without adequate security professionals, businesses find it difficult to identify attack surfaces, detect ransomware, mitigate financial fraud and comply with regulations like GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and POPIA (South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act).

Training programmes also struggle to keep pace with rapid developments. Cyber security certifications often require years of experience and continuous education. Certifications like Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) require a degree and at least three years of experience in multiple cyber security disciplines. Additionally, the evolving threat landscape means professionals must constantly renew their certifications and stay updated on new threats.

Another example of the requirement for cyber security manpower is the structured response that is needed when a cyber incident does occur. A war room should be immediately established to contain and isolate the threat, followed by eradication, remediation and recovery phases, plus a root cause analysis to prevent future incidents. Once again, compliance with regulations, such as POPIA, is essential.

Patch and vulnerability management is an added critical component of cyber security. Organisations must stay ahead of zero-day threats, update firmware and apply security patches regularly.

What are the benefits of outsourcing to MSSPs?

Building an in-house security team is costly. In fact, aside from having to invest in expensive security software and hardware solutions needed, including security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), AI, machine learning (ML) and extended detection and response (XDR), the deployment of multiple technologies requires hiring at least 12 specialised security experts, significantly increasing operational expenses.

The answer to this could be a consumption-based cyber security service, which offers fixed costs with predictable pricing. This approach removes the need to manage licensing, certifications and security staffing internally, and provides comprehensive protection through a service model tailored to business needs.

MSSPs can offer a viable solution to help businesses bridge the cyber security skills gap. They provide highly skilled professionals who specialise in various cyber security disciplines and technologies, with expertise spanning endpoint security, firewall management, zero-trust network access and compliance with governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements.

Additionally, MSSPs ensure data security across borders, complying with international regulations and encryption standards. They also prioritise ongoing certification and training, ensuring their professionals remain current with the latest threats and technologies.

Protection against zero-day vulnerabilities and emerging cyber threats is essential, and partnering with an MSSP offers the expertise, tools and 24/7 monitoring necessary to safeguard critical assets – without the complexity and cost of an in-house team.

For more information on Datacentrix’s cyber security services, please visit https://www.datacentrix.co.za/cybersecurity-services.