Bringing IT all together: Why consolidating tech vendors is better for business

Wayne D’sa, CEO, CipherWave.

As technology stacks grow increasingly complicated, many enterprises are finding that managing multiple vendors causes friction, greater operational burdens and can create security and compliance gaps.

Wayne D’sa, Chief Executive Officer at CipherWave, says consolidating vendors can address these challenges – particularly in the underlying infrastructure where reliability and security matter most.

D’sa says: “Over time, many businesses have built up their technology environments using multiple service providers, often making it more complicated and costly to manage. Dealing with different suppliers for connectivity, cloud, voice and security can create challenges when it comes to managing services, resolving problems and ensuring everything works together.”

He adds: “We believe businesses can benefit significantly from simplifying their technology environments by working with fewer, more capable technology partners. This approach not only reduces complexity and improves efficiency but also creates opportunities to reduce costs, improve service delivery and have greater accountability from a single trusted partner.”

From ISP to integrated technology partner

CipherWave identified a growing need in the market to offer consolidated services across connectivity, cloud, security and as a service solutions and has evolved from an ISP to a trusted integrated technology partner that meets this need.

CipherWave has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional connectivity services to provide businesses with a broader range of integrated technology solutions across connectivity, cloud, voice and security. By bringing these services together, CipherWave enables customers to simplify their technology environments, reduce the number of suppliers they need to manage and benefit from a more co-ordinated approach to their technology requirements.

To support this evolution, CipherWave has continued to invest in its people, technical expertise and strategic partnerships. By developing specialist capabilities across its core technology offerings and working closely with leading local and global technology partners, CipherWave is able to deliver reliable, secure and scalable solutions that meet the changing needs of businesses.

D’sa says: “We have evolved and grown world-class partnerships and capabilities over the past 16 years. Instead of being a traditional connectivity partner, a traditional voice partner or a cloud partner, we have become a trusted and holistic technology stack provider.

“We consider ourselves to be the most connected service provider in the country because we interconnect with every fibre and wireless operator. Irrespective of where the customer may be, we can reach out to any one of our partners with whom we already have network access. That is powerful. CipherWave has equal strengths in the cloud, voice and security spaces with a number of IT technologies that every business uses. We're able to assist, consult and collaborate with our broad network of partners to help customers build more resilient technology foundations,” he says.

“Because of the trust we have earned in the market, we see more customers wanting us to take over their entire basket of technologies, take on some of their traditional in-house capabilities and manage additional services for them.”

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