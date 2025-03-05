BUI recognised as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards finalist for Diversity in Security

BUI is a finalist for the Diversity in Security award at the 2025 Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The winners will be announced on 28 April 2025 during a gala dinner in San Francisco, California.

BUI today announced it is a Diversity in Security award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honoured among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

“As a managed security service provider operating on three continents, BUI is committed to maintaining an inclusive workplace where individuals from different backgrounds can advance and succeed,” said Chief Operating Officer, Gayle Roseveare. “We know that a diverse team contributes a wealth of perspectives, experiences and ideas, particularly in the world of security, and we’ve developed people-focused policies to ensure our hiring and talent management processes are equitable, impartial and transparent. Being chosen as a finalist in the Diversity in Security category this year is a wonderful acknowledgement of our continuous efforts to ensure that every member of our team feels accepted, valued and empowered to help our customers improve their security and resilience. We’re honoured to be recognised for making a difference in our communities and our industry.”

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on 28 April 2025, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in nine award categories honouring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and change-makers.

This is the sixth year Microsoft is recognising partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s security technology.

“I’m very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year’s finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognise the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers’ ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year, we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year’s finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It’s my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honour their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.