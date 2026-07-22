Build your future with ICL Training Academy

Gain the knowledge and practical experience needed to succeed.

In today's fast-moving telecommunications industry, skilled professionals are in greater demand than ever before. As fibre-optic networks continue to expand across South Africa and Africa, businesses need qualified technicians who can install, test, troubleshoot and maintain these critical communication networks.

ICL Training Academy is committed to developing the next generation of industry professionals through practical, accredited, hands-on training designed to prepare learners for real-world success. The ICL Training Academy's training centre offers industry-recognised courses delivered by experienced instructors using the latest equipment and technologies.

Why choose ICL Training Academy?

Whether you're starting a new career, looking to upskill or wanting to keep your team up to date with the latest technology, ICL Training Academy provides the knowledge and practical experience needed to succeed.

Training includes:

QCTO accredited fibre-optic courses

Health and safety training

Telecommunications and regulatory courses

Advanced OTDR fault finding

Ribbon cable splicing

Network planning and design

Customised corporate training solutions tailored to your organisation's requirements

Learn from industry experts

ICL Training Academy's courses combine classroom theory with extensive practical training using professional industry equipment. Students gain hands-on experience in fibre splicing, network construction, testing, OTDR fault finding and installation techniques, giving them the confidence to apply their skills immediately in the workplace.

Benefits of training with ICL

When you choose ICL Training Academy, you receive more than just a certificate.

Industry-recognised qualifications

ICL Training Academy's accredited programmes provide qualifications that are recognised throughout the telecommunications industry, helping improve employability and career opportunities.

Practical experience

Every course includes practical exercises using professional-grade equipment, ensuring you graduate with real, job-ready skills.

Experienced instructors

Learn from experts with extensive industry experience who understand current technologies, best practices and real-world challenges.

Modern training facilities

ICL Training Academy's dedicated training centre includes a fully equipped practical area, quality learning materials and a comfortable training environment. Complimentary refreshments and lunch are provided during your course.

Career development

Whether you're entering the fibre-optic industry, expanding your technical skills or investing in your workforce, ICL Training Academy's training helps build confidence, competence and long-term career growth.

Who should attend?

ICL Training Academy courses are ideal for:

Fibre-optic technicians

Network installers

Telecommunications companies

IT professionals

Contractors

Municipal and government teams

Students entering the telecommunications industry

Companies looking to upskill their workforce

Whether you're a complete beginner or an experienced technician looking to advance your skills, ICL Training Academy has a course to suit your needs.

To learn more or enrol:

training@icl.co.za

(+27) 010 592 2326

WhatsApp: (+27) 63 359 9748

Invest in your future today

The telecommunications industry is growing rapidly, and skilled professionals are more valuable than ever. ICL Training Academy provides the practical knowledge, accredited qualifications and hands-on experience you need to build a successful career.

Whether you're looking to launch a new career, advance your existing skills or train your team, ICL Training Academy is here to help you stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.

Learn. Grow. Connect. Build your future with ICL Training Academy.