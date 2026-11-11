Building a resilient salon business: What happens beyond the chair

Buntu Fukuzela, Supervisor: Sales, Altron FinTech.

South Africa’s salon industry is built on relationships. Customers often return to the same stylist or salon because they trust the service, know the people and feel part of the community. But running a successful salon takes more than technical skill. Owners are managing staff, stock, bookings, cashflow and payments while dealing with rising operating costs and intense competition.

The salons that survive and grow are paying attention to the business behind the chair.

The realities of running a South African salon

Keeping customers coming through the door is a constant challenge. Salon spending can be closely linked to payday, while customers are also weighing up transport costs, household expenses and where they choose to spend their money.

For salons in townships and local communities, accessibility can be particularly important. A customer who spends money on transport to reach a salon only to find that it is fully booked or does not have the products they need may think twice about returning.

Stock and cashflow is a major challenge for many SMEs; running out of popular products or supplies can mean turning customers away at exactly the time when the business needs the revenue.

Staff also have a direct impact on the customer experience. When a stylist is unavailable or service levels are inconsistent, customers can quickly take their business elsewhere.

The payment costs that add up

Ninety percent of South African SMEs have adopted digital payments, identified more efficient multichannel transactions and quicker access to revenue among the benefits. Many salons accept a combination of cash, cards and digital payments. Each option can come with different costs and considerations. Transaction fees may appear small, but for a busy salon processing payments every day, those costs can add up.

Salon owners should know what they are paying to accept payments and whether their current solution still makes financial sense.

Reliability matters too. A payment failure during a busy Saturday or month end can create queues, frustrate customers and result in lost sales. In a competitive market, customers may simply move on to another salon.

Know where the money is going

Good financial management starts with visibility. Separating personal and business finances, using a business bank account and recording income and expenses can give owners a much clearer view of how the salon is performing.

Cash remains important for many South African small businesses, but cash that is taken home or spent without being recorded makes it difficult to understand the real financial position of the business.

Knowing what comes in, what goes out and what it costs to operate is essential when deciding whether to hire another staff member, buy stock or invest in the business.

Technology should make business easier

Technology has a role to play, but it should solve a real problem.

Accounting tools can help owners understand their numbers. Social media can help attract customers and keep existing ones engaged. Reliable payment technology can make it easier for customers to pay while giving owners better visibility of transactions.

This is particularly important for smaller salons where the owner may also be the manager, receptionist and service provider.

The right technology should reduce friction rather than create another thing for the owner to manage.

Building beyond the chair

Being a talented stylist or beauty professional is only one part of building a sustainable salon business. Owners also need basic knowledge of cashflow, financial management, customer retention and staff management.

Business workshops and practical training can help close that gap.

The salons that thrive will not necessarily be the biggest or the cheapest. They will be the ones that understand their customers, manage their money, keep stock available and make it easy for customers to pay.

In South Africa’s competitive salon market, resilience is built through these everyday decisions. What happens behind the chair matters, but so does everything happening around it.

See what your salon is really paying: https://fintech.altron.com/kasi-businesses