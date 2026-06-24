Building cyber resilience in Africa’s digital economy

In the digital economy, cyber security is a business imperative. (Image source: 123RF)

Africa’s digital economy is booming. From fintech start-ups reshaping payments to enterprises embracing cloud-first strategies, technology is driving growth and opportunity at a scale never seen before. Yet with this progress comes a sobering reality: cyber crime is evolving just as quickly, and businesses are finding themselves in the crosshairs of increasingly sophisticated attacks.

For many South African organisations, the challenge is not simply defending against ransomware or phishing. It is about building resilience. Cyber security is no longer a technical add-on; it has become a business imperative. When systems go down or data is compromised, the impact is felt across every level of the organisation, from employees trying to work remotely to customers who expect seamless digital experiences.

This is where WithSecure has stepped in as a trusted partner. Known globally for its expertise in cyber security, WithSecure’s Elements platform brings together endpoint protection, vulnerability management, collaboration security and managed detection and response into one cohesive solution. Instead of juggling multiple tools, businesses can rely on a unified approach that adapts to their size, industry and risk profile.

What makes WithSecure stand out is not just the technology, but the philosophy behind it. Its managed detection and response services go beyond automated alerts, offering proactive threat hunting and human expertise to help organisations detect and respond to attacks before they spiral out of control. Its cloud-native protection ensures that collaboration platforms like Microsoft 365 remain secure, even as teams work across borders and time zones. And its scalable endpoint security means that whether you are a growing SME or a large enterprise, your workforce is protected wherever they are.

For South African businesses, the stakes are high. Reports show that the cost of cyber crime in the region continues to climb, with SMEs often bearing the brunt because they lack the resources of larger enterprises. By embedding solutions like WithSecure into everyday operations, companies are not just ticking compliance boxes. They are safeguarding their future. It is about enabling innovation without fear, protecting customer trust and ensuring that digital transformation does not come at the expense of security.

Cyber security, at its core, is about people. It is about protecting employees from falling victim to phishing scams, shielding customers from fraud and giving business leaders the confidence to pursue bold digital strategies. WithSecure’s vision aligns with this human-centred approach, empowering organisations to protect what matters most, their people, their data and the trust that underpins every digital interaction.