Building smarter workflows: Exponant at the Public Investment Corporation Tech Day

The Exponant team showcasing digital transformation solutions at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Tech Day in Menlyn Maine.

On 8 October 2025, Exponant participated in the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Technology Day, hosted at its offices in Menlyn Maine, Gauteng. The event brought together leading technology providers, solution experts and PIC stakeholders to explore how digital tools and modern ICT infrastructure are reshaping the future of public sector performance.

Driving efficiency through digital transformation

The Public Investment Corporation Technology Day served as an important platform for dialogue around innovation, governance and the role of technology in supporting sustainable investment outcomes. As one of South Africa’s most influential financial institutions, the Public Investment Corporation’s focus on digital transformation reflects a broader national movement towards transparency, efficiency and modernisation across the public sector.

Exponant was proud to contribute to this conversation by showcasing its SigniFlow Signing Solution, a secure and scalable platform designed to streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in large-scale environments. Through live demonstrations, the Exponant team highlighted how electronic signatures, SharePoint integrations and digital governance frameworks can eliminate bottlenecks, reduce manual processes and ensure compliance without sacrificing security.

Collaboration in action

For Exponant, this engagement was more than a product demonstration; it was an opportunity to connect, listen and collaborate. Technology is most powerful when it aligns with purpose. Events such as these allow us to see firsthand how digital transformation supports institutional goals and creates measurable impact. Exponant's role is to provide the tools and expertise that make that transformation achievable.

Delegates explored Exponant’s end-to-end digital transformation capabilities during the PIC Tech Day event.

Exponant’s Cloud Engineer, Michael Erasmus, led discussions and real-time demonstrations throughout the day, giving Public Investment Corporation stakeholders a firsthand experience of how the SigniFlow platform integrates seamlessly into enterprise systems such as Microsoft 365 and SharePoint. The sessions encouraged open conversations about digital readiness, user adoption and scalable solutions that can evolve with organisational needs.

Building relationships and future impact

Exponant’s participation in the Public Investment Corporation Technology Day reflects its ongoing commitment to partnership and progress within South Africa’s public and private sectors. By aligning with key institutions, Exponant continues to champion a future where technology and human collaboration drive meaningful outcomes.

As the digital landscape evolves, Exponant remains focused on helping organisations modernise securely, work smarter and unlock the full potential of digital workplaces.