Building tomorrow’s AI-powered data centre

Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice-President, CEEMETA, Dell Technologies.

Believe it or not, a silent transformation is currently under way within the confines of your data centre. Amid the humming servers and labyrinth of cables, this quiet but seismic shift is fuelled by none other than artificial intelligence (AI). The new era of compute belongs to AI data centres designed for innovation, efficiency and sustainability.

As businesses strive to keep up with technological advancements, the urgency to adopt AI and modernise their infrastructure has become more pronounced. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global AI data centre market is expected to reach $90.46 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Across the CEEMETA region, the scenario is no different. Data centres have been experiencing significant growth, marking a fundamental shift in how organisations manage and utilise vast amounts of digital information. The integration of AI into data centres is not just about upgrading hardware; it involves a holistic approach to design and operation.

Let’s look at how AI-driven data centres can help organisations remain competitive and innovate faster than ever.

1. AI-enabled data centres can analyse and harness real-time insights

Organisations today process large amounts of data, but according to the Dell Innovation Index study, 69% of IT decision-makers are struggling to turn data into real-time insights. By incorporating AI at the edge, businesses can analyse data centre workloads in real-time, dynamically allocating resources such as computing power, storage and bandwidth based on demand fluctuations. This optimisation leads to increased efficiency and cost savings by ensuring that resources are utilised effectively, and excess capacity is minimised.

2. Helps predict and prevent performance bottlenecks and failures

AI can anticipate performance bottlenecks before they occur, allowing data centre operators to address issues and prevent downtime proactively. This predictive capability will enable data centre operators to implement solutions before they escalate into significant problems. As a result, companies can maintain consistent performance levels, delivering reliable and high-quality services to their customers while minimising downtime and associated costs.

3. AI data centres are well-suited to advance future-ready, sustainable and energy-efficient enterprises

AI workloads can be energy intensive and recent headlines highlight concern about the increased energy demands of AI data centres in the future. Energy-efficient technology, however, has advanced enormously in the last decade. What took six servers in 2013 takes just one today. Sustainable data centre solutions like storage and servers are now built with various cooling options, including liquid and air cooling, emissions tracking and management software. For instance, the Dell PowerEdge servers are designed with sustainability in mind, offering customers a 3x performance improvement. It allows customers to better manage their efficiency and cooling goals, monitor carbon emissions and set power caps up to 82% faster to limit overall energy usage. This enables successful business transformation while advancing sustainability and energy efficiency across the enterprise.

4. AI can secure your data with intelligent, real-time detection tools and fast recovery time

Cyber security continues to be a pain point for organisations. These concerns are well-founded, as 93% of respondents in the Dell Technologies Innovation Catalyst Research say they have been impacted by a security attack in the past 12 months. The majority (98%) are pursuing a zero trust deployment strategy to protect their organisations from increasingly complex and ongoing cyber threats. AI empowers zero trust security models by continuously analysing vast amounts of data to detect and respond to security threats in real-time. It can identify anomalies, suspicious activities and potential breaches more effectively than traditional methods, ensuring only authorised users have access to the critical data. As we step into the GenAI era, the relationship between AI and cyber security will continue to be a symbiotic evolution.

5. AI-driven automation can minimise human error and drive team productivity

AI-driven automation streamlines data centre operations, reducing the need for manual intervention and minimising human error. By automating routine tasks such as provisioning, monitoring and maintenance, companies can lower operational costs associated with labour, training and overhead expenses. This translates to significant cost savings and frees up valuable team time to focus on more strategic initiatives.

AI is not just a trendy buzzword. It is a catalyst actively reshaping how we process and manage data. As the landscape continues to evolve, now is the time to implement strategies that embrace these innovative technologies to deliver positive business, environmental and societal impact.