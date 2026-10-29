Building trust in digital payments: The three pillars of modern disbursement

Vaughn Hechter, Head: Customer Services, Altron FinTech. (Image: AI-enhanced)

The digital payments revolution has transformed how money moves, but not all transactions are created equal. As fraud losses continue to climb across banking channels and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, organisations face mounting pressure to modernise their disbursement strategies. Altron FinTech has identified three factors that have become essential: speed, security and traceability.

The cost of vulnerability

The data makes this clear, as seen in the annual crime statistics 2025 release by SABRIC. Banking apps account for approximately R1.7 billion in losses, with an average loss of R17 389 per incident. Internet banking is far more damning, making up 28.6% of the total claim value with an average loss of R73 582 per case. Mobile banking fraud, which is closely connected to SIM swap fraud, sits at R6 958 per case, which seems lower than the other channels, though it's increasing at a rapid rate.

This isn't just a security issue; it's a business crisis. Traceability is part of security; you must be able to track what happened to recreate an issue and prevent it from happening again. Without traceability you're vulnerable on multiple fronts.

Speed as competitive necessity

Speed is often associated with customer experience, but its impact runs far deeper. People waiting to hear about the outcome of credit to be granted in the form of bonds, car finance, personal loans and credit card applications don’t want to wait for the outcome, they expect instant gratification. In microfinance, the urgency is even more pronounced and the relationship is personal. If disbursement of credit granted and collections made is not immediate, customers move along to different suppliers.

The benefits of speed and efficiency in collecting and granting credit payments, however, extend beyond customer satisfaction metrics. Faster disbursement improves operational efficiency, strengthens cashflow management and ultimately drives business performance. In today's competitive landscape, slow payments simply lead to lost market share; your business simply can't afford to be sluggish.

Layers of security

All of us have been exposed to scammers trying to get access to an account. Whether it is phishing or smishing or vishing, most people can tell a story of someone attempting to break into an account and steal the cash.

This is why security plays such a crucial role in any payment solution provider's ecosystem. Two-factor authentication is one of these essential processes that helps in assuring that data is kept secure and away from unauthorised bystanders in any modern payment solution.

In the Altron FinTech ecosystems, the company requires confirmation of the operator on the account, then further confirmation of the consumer, together with traceability. It’s an additional requirement to know who the person is that is making the payment to your account and who has access to systems at what time and date. Biometric access control and two-factor authentication both form part of Altron FinTech solutions to ensure the maximum level of security for your business.

The security measures Altron FinTech deploys work in conjunction to close gaps where fraudsters operate. Verification of users and recipients at multiple points creates friction that deters bad actors while allowing legitimate transactions to flow and be traced within Altron FinTech's ecosystem.

At Altron FinTech, every payment is verified to the account being debited, and the consumer is verified through anti-money laundering (AML), HANIS-linked ID verification and Credit Bureau processes. In today’s financial ecosystem, you must be able to verify both recipient and payer to ensure you bridge the fraud gap.

Altron FinTech's NuCash Wallet App leads with this approach. The service requires facial biometric verification of the wallet owner, which is done during the installation process on the phone, linking directly to the HANIS database to ensure the company is registering the correct person, confirming facial biometric data to the government database. Every sequential access entry is accompanied by facial or biometric identification of the user to ensure maximum security. This layered verification prevents fraudsters from impersonating legitimate customers, securing their funds.

Traceability as a governance tool

If you know who processed a transaction, from where it was done, through which channel the funds flowed and what system and platform was used, then you can trace the transaction and clamp down on fraud.

This shouldn’t be regarded as a bureaucratic burden. It is the protection of your business and your customer. Nobody likes seeing their money disappear. When you can demonstrate complete transparency of every transaction and its flow, you build the trust that enterprises and individuals demand, and which enables you and your customers to sleep peacefully.

Added to this, end-to-end payment visibility improves reconciliation and audit readiness, making compliance teams' jobs manageable while strengthening your position with regulators and stakeholders.

Cross-sector applicability

Digital disbursements span multiple industries, from retail and financial services to insurance, mining and government. Altron FinTech's solutions remain grounded in the same principles across all sectors: transactions must be verified and linked to the account being debited, and every consumer must be verified through proper AML, IDV and Credit Bureau processes.

The requirement across industries is the same; you need systems that verify both sides of every transaction, every time, without creating bottlenecks.

Looking ahead: The priority checklist

What should CFOs and operations leaders prioritise when modernising their payment strategies? Here's Altron FinTech's roadmap.

First, focus on cost efficiencies: digital solutions should reduce operational overhead, not just complicate the process and move fraud around.

Second, assess your service provider's track record: how many leaks, breaches or breaks of service on the back of fraud or poorly functioning systems a provider has had is a good place to start. What is their track record? History matters.

Third, review your service provider's security measures thoroughly: PCI-DSS compliance and vulnerability testing must be a prerequisite on the list.

Fourth, consider the technology that is provided carefully: think about factors like two-factor authentication and facial biometrics, how often modernisation to keep up with technology occurs, combined with the simplicity of the application.

Finally, reject minimalism, less is not more: in security and fraud prevention, more is more. Comprehensive protection outperforms cost-cutting every time. You may be paying for cheap services, and that is exactly what you’ll get.

The bottom line

As digital payments become the default for all consumers and businesses, the organisations that succeed will be those that treat speed, security and traceability not as competing priorities but as requirements, because the cost of getting it wrong is too high.