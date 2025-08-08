BulkSMS powers ahead under new parent brand, Celerity – expanding trusted messaging infrastructure across Africa and beyond

BulkSMS powers ahead under new parent brand, Celerity,

BulkSMS, one of South Africa’s most established and trusted business messaging platforms, enters an exciting new chapter as part of Celerity, a newly launched parent brand focused on powering secure, scalable communications infrastructure across the continent and beyond.

With over two decades of experience delivering reliable SMS-based business messaging across retail, finance, healthcare, logistics, education and public services, BulkSMS now anchors the Celerity portfolio as it moves into its next phase of innovation and growth.

“BulkSMS is the foundation on which Celerity is built,” says Richard Simpson, Managing Director. “Our launch of Celerity allows us to expand the proven strengths of BulkSMS – reliability, compliance and ease of use – while creating room for next-generation messaging capabilities.”

What does this mean for BulkSMS customers?

Same platform, elevated vision – BulkSMS will continue to deliver the high-quality, SMS-based communication solutions customers rely on, now with access to a broader ecosystem of services and technologies.

– BulkSMS will continue to deliver the high-quality, SMS-based communication solutions customers rely on, now with access to a broader ecosystem of services and technologies. Improved integration and innovation – Celerity’s infrastructure roadmap includes enhanced analytics, cross-platform API capabilities and the gradual roll-out of new messaging channels like WhatsApp Business, RCS and push notifications.

– Celerity’s infrastructure roadmap includes enhanced analytics, cross-platform API capabilities and the gradual roll-out of new messaging channels like WhatsApp Business, RCS and push notifications. Greater scalability and support – With operations based in both Cape Town and London, Celerity is investing in enterprise-grade support and solutions for clients with complex messaging needs.

A clear brand structure, with room to grow

BulkSMS will continue to operate as an independent product under the Celerity brand, maintaining its well-known interface and support structure. In September, Celerity will introduce Kero, a complementary product designed for high-volume, rich business messaging.

“This new brand structure gives clarity to our offering,” says Peter Reynolds, General Manager. “BulkSMS remains our trusted workhorse for critical SMS messaging, while Kero will bring intelligent, multimedia messaging capabilities to market later this year.”