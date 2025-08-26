Business analysts are the missing link in digital transformation – here’s why

Business analysts are the missing link in digital transformation. (Image: BCMG)

Digital transformation isn’t failing because of poor tech. It’s failing because of poor thinking behind its utilisation.

Every boardroom knows the script: “We need to go digital, we need to be more agile, we need to modernise.” Millions are poured into platforms, cloud migration and automation. But too often, the transformation stalls. Why? Because the real catalyst for meaningful digital change isn’t technology. It’s proper analysis.

The digital illusion

We’ve seen it across industries time and time again. Organisations investing in digital systems without a clear understanding of the underlying business need. Tools are implemented, yet processes remain broken. Systems go live, yet adoption is patchy. The return on investment? Often unclear or underwhelming.

At the heart of this is a common failure: the assumption that digital change is a tech problem to be solved by IT. However, in reality, it’s a business problem that requires deep thinking, structured problem-solving and cross-functional collaboration among departments.

This is the domain of business analysis.

Strategy without translation is just talk

Digital transformation is fundamentally about aligning business goals with operational reality. But strategy doesn’t implement itself. Someone needs to make sense of it, translate it, scope it and validate it with stakeholders. That’s what business analysts do, and it’s why they are mission-critical to transformation efforts.

BAs are highly skilled at gathering requirements. They also interrogate assumptions, map the current state and make informed predictions about future possibilities. They engage teams across silos, surface risks, clarify trade-offs and bring context to complexity.

They are the translators between vision and execution. And right now, many transformation projects are missing this crucial layer of interpretation.

The real impact of business analysis

Here’s what happens when business analysts are embedded from the start of a digital project:

Projects are framed in terms of measurable business outcomes, not just technical features.

User needs and process realities shape the solution, reducing rework and resistance.

Stakeholders are engaged early, improving alignment and accelerating buy-in.

Opportunities for simplification, automation and innovation are surfaced earlier.

In short, the organisation builds the right system and not just a shiny new one.

But where are the BAs?

Despite their value, many organisations still underinvest in business analysis. Analysts are brought in too late, often after the project is scoped or the system selected. Or worse, their role is absorbed by project managers or developers without the depth of analytical training or stakeholder focus required.

This isn’t necessarily a resource problem. It’s a mindset problem.

If we want real transformation and not just digital window dressing – we need to elevate business analysis to the strategic table. We need to grow internal BA capability. And we need to stop seeing analysis as an admin function and start seeing it as a value-creation engine.

A call to action for business leaders

If you’re a CIO, a transformation lead or a business executive overseeing change:

Ask yourself : Who is driving the thinking behind your transformation?

: Who is driving the thinking behind your transformation? Audit your capability : Do your teams have skilled, certified analysts equipped for this era?

: Do your teams have skilled, certified analysts equipped for this era? Act now: Invest in business analysis as a skillset as well as a mindset that drives clarity, value and progress.

Digital transformation doesn’t fail because people don’t work hard. It fails because they work hard on the wrong things. Business analysts can help to ensure that doesn’t happen.

They are your missing link.