Business community urged to back digital access in education

MTN SA encourages the donation of 30 000 digital devices for underprivileged learners.

MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi has appealed to business leaders and firms across SA to donate wide-ranging digital devices to underprivileged learners.

This, as part of a new initiative aimed at closing the digital divide in education.

Named Connecting Every Child, the MTN-headed initiative looks to provide 30 000 digital devices to learners in some of SA’s most under-resourced and remote schools.

The initiative is undertaken in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education, and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. The departments have committed to providing logistical support to ensure the devices reach the targeted schools and learners.

In a statement, MTN SA says the initiative relies on the collective effort of SA’s business community to rise to the challenge and help address the urgent need for digital access in education.

The mobile operator has committed to providing the first 2 000 devices, with Molapisiurging CEOs from all sectors to engage their networks, suppliers and business partners, to contribute to the cause.

“We must take the necessary steps to mitigate the challenge faced by millions of South African learners. Underprivileged learners are deprived of the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world,” says Molapisi.

“This is not just about providing devices; it’s about giving these children a chance to break free from the cycle of poverty. Education is the key to the future, and technology is the key to unlocking that education.”

With an estimated 12 million learners still lacking access to the digital tools, the need for digital devices in schools has never been more pressing, says the mobile operator.

Hisense SA and investment company DNI Group have responded to the cause, with the former pledging 350 mobile phones, while the latter has donated 600 routers and data towards the initiative.

“Hisense South Africa is pleased to partner with MTN and be among the first to contribute to this important initiative,” says Jocelyn Willies, head of marketing, Hisense SA. “We view technology as a key driver of educational advancement and are committed to bridging the digital divide.”

“As DNI, we are deeply honoured to partner with MTN on the Connecting Every Child initiative, ensuring the future of our children is secured by providing them with access to education through connectivity,” notes Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of DNI Group.

“We believe this initiative aligns closely with DNI’s core business objectives, while fulfilling a critical need in South Africa.”

“This is our opportunity to make a lasting difference,” Molapisi adds. “The impact of 30 000 devices extends far beyond just connectivity. It’s about empowering young minds with the resources to learn, grow and ultimately contribute to our economy.”

Arthur Mukhuvha, GM of the MTN Foundation, states: “Initiatives like these are crucial, as it is our responsibility to invest in educating and empowering our youth to ensure the next generation can fully participate in the digital economy to drive growth and innovation.”

“The scourges of poverty, inequality and unemployment can only be addressed if we invest in the education and empowerment of our youth. By standing together, we can close the digital divide and give every child the opportunity to succeed,” Molapisi concludes.

To make contributions or pledge support, click here.