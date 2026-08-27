Butchery excellence at Cleaver Awards 2025 | Arch Retail

21st Annual Cleaver Awards.

From 19 to 21 August 2026, some of southern Africa’s finest butcheries took centre stage at the 21st Annual Cleaver Awards, and Arch Retail Solutions was once again proud to be part of the celebration as a sponsor.

The Cleaver Awards have become an important benchmark of excellence within the butchery industry, recognising businesses that consistently deliver on the things that matter most to their customers: quality, hygiene, value for money, service and trusted advice.

For Arch, the occasion was made even more special by seeing some of our own clients recognised among this year’s winners.

Recognition that starts with the customer

Launched in 2004 as an initiative of South Africa’s Red Meat Industry Forum, the Cleaver Awards were established to help raise standards across the butchery industry.

What makes the recognition particularly meaningful is that butcheries cannot simply enter themselves.

21st Annual Cleaver Awards.

Consumers nominate the businesses they believe deserve to be recognised, putting customer experience and trust at the heart of the awards.

From there, the process goes well beyond popularity.

Each winning butchery was visited and assessed by SAMIC, recognising businesses that demonstrate the highest standards of quality, hygiene and industry excellence.

This combination of customer recognition and independent industry assessment makes a Cleaver Award an achievement that speaks to the entire business – from the quality of the product and the standards maintained in-store to the people delivering the experience every day.

Celebrating our award-winning clients

We are incredibly proud to congratulate the following Arch clients on their recognition at the 2026 Cleaver Awards:

Rocco Moolman and Anton Potgieter – Meat and Fish City, Witbank

Tertius and Jennie Spies – Hartenbos Slaghuis, Hartenbos

Nathan Appalraju and Tyrel Marimuthu – Oxford Freshmarket, Waterfall, KZN

Manny Perriera – Tony’s Meat Market, Randfontein

Johan Thompson, Dan Moskovic and Jonathan Done – Nama Tota Butchery, Gaborone

Charles and Natacha Booysen – Rainbow Meat Group, Mokopane

Matilda Dibakwane – Meat on Grant, Parkhurst

Esther Wessels and Ilse Killian – Lebombo Slaghuis, Komatipoort

21st Annual Cleaver Awards.

Proud to support retail excellence

Arch works alongside retailers every day, so the company understands that awards like these are never achieved by one person alone.

Behind every winning butchery is a team focused on getting the details right – maintaining standards, managing stock, serving customers, protecting margins and delivering the quality that keeps people coming back.

That is why Arch is proud not only to sponsor the Cleaver Awards, but to see Arch clients continuing to set the benchmark within the industry.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners. Arch is proud to be part of your journey.

To find out more about how Arch Retail Solutions supports butcheries and retailers across southern Africa, visit https://www.archretail.com/industries/butcheries.