Bynder Kicks Off Peak Shopping Season by Serving a Record 6 Billion Assets - Powering Exceptional Global Content Experiences Online

Bynder, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise DAM, has helped a number of global brands break Black Friday and Cyber Monday records by delivering exceptional content experiences at scale across a number of worldwide e-commerce channels.

During the seven day period (November 27 - Dec 2 2024) which included Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, Bynder’s Content Experiences (CX) for Omnichannel solution was responsible for serving more than 6 billion assets to over 70,000 websites, with more than 4.5 billion asset transformations undertaken.

The figures represent a 15% increase in assets delivered vs 2023, plus 67% more assets were delivered through CX for Omnichannel on Black Friday than an average day in 2024.

Customers such as Sur La Table, Bose, Raymour & Flanigan and Puma used CX for Omnichannel to deliver targeted and optimized content at scale to their digital channels over the busiest shopping days. Bynder customers were able to utilize the assets stored in their Bynder DAM and transform and deliver them to their digital channels, including their website, e-commerce sites, emails and social media.

Bynder’s DAM sits at the heart of a brand’s martech stack as the system of record for digital assets, while Bynder’s CX for Omnichannel solution is the delivery technology that connects the DAM to a brand’s tech ecosystem and automates delivering optimized assets for each digital channel in real time.

For consumer brands that are delivering seasonal shopping content across a number of e-commerce platforms, Bynder’s solution can transform, optimize and deliver targeted content experiences based on the channel and audience automatically, that boost return on investment all while ensuring brand consistency, improved website performance and increase in conversions for e-commerce sites.

According to a NielsenIQ study analyzed by Barcelona's OBS Business School, Black Friday has become one of the most anticipated European retail periods in the run-up to the holiday season, with 61% of consumers in Spain, the UK, Italy, France, and Germany expected to have participated in Black Friday. While in the US, a record 200.4 million consumers shopped over the five-day holiday weekend from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, surpassing last year’s record of 196.7 million.

When creating and managing seasonal assets, a survey by Bynder revealed that 51% of marketers agreed that more marketing assets are required for Black Friday than any other seasonal holiday. The biggest challenge stated for just over one in three (36%) respondents was managing the number of assets they were creating for the peak shopping season.

Sur La Table, a retailer known for a variety of upscale cooking and dining supplies, is one such brand scaling its content delivery through Bynder during the holiday peak period.

Blake Bakanoff, VP of Creative at Sur La Table, said, “A good tool improves the way we work. A great partner improves the way we think, make and move.At Sur La Table, bringing value to our customers, by creating exceptional culinary content, lies at the core of our brand. We’re “Makers” at heart, and Bynder’s CX for Omnichannel solution empowers us to create, adapt, and deliver a wealth of custom content tailored to every channel—whether it’s showcasing thoughtful gift ideas on Instagram, sharing original holiday recipes through email, or engaging customers as they explore our website. By connecting our teams and external partners to our extensive content catalog delivering 165M+ assets, Bynder enables us to inspire and delight our customers with curated, memorable experiences during the peak holiday season."

Peter-Paul Houtman, CTO at Bynder, said: “The period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday represents some of the busiest days for e-commerce retailers. The volume of shoppers has increased over time and so has the volume of products that are available at a discount. E-commerce retailers are dealing with a higher volume of transactions and they need a scalable AI-powered enterprise grade platform like Bynder’s DAM, as well as its Content Experiences (CX) for Omnichannel solution, to deliver exceptional content experiences for their customers during these peak times.

“A unified omnichannel approach in terms of managing assets and delivering assets digitally ensures no opportunity is missed during peak retail seasons and by using Content Experiences for Omnichannel, leading brands can supercharge their marketing strategies and boost engagement by creating targeted content experiences across a number of digital touchpoints, improving website performance and conversions to bring real return-on-investment to businesses.”

For more information on Bynder’s DAM, please visit: https://www.bynder.com/en/products/digital-asset-management/ and for more information on Content Experiences (CX) for Omnichannel, please visit: https://www.bynder.com/en/products/content-experiences-for-omnichannel/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209828157/en/