Bynder Showcases Its New and Expanded AI Capabilities at NRF to Help Retailers Drive Personalized Content Experiences

Bynder, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise DAM, is showcasing its latest AI innovations at the NRF retail show in New York. These new innovations build on the company’s already extensive set of AI capabilities, to help power global brands to drive personalized content experiences.

During the show, Bynder revealed its Natural Language Search functionality which will help DAM users find images quickly by simply describing them in all major languages. Bynder already has more than 500 customers leveraging its existing AI Search capabilities such as similarity search, text in image and facial recognition.

In addition to this, Bynder launched its next generation Duplicate Image Finder which helps organize and maintain a brand’s DAM by detecting and removing duplicate images at the touch of a button. This enhanced feature is now AI assisted to detect exact duplicate images with greater accuracy and allow administrators to easily delete them from the DAM.

For retailers that include video content in their omnichannel strategy, Bynder also showcased its latest innovations for its proven technology solution CX Omnichannel, which now provides adaptive streaming directly from the DAM, with support for close captioning and performance measurement and analytics.

With DAM as the system of record, these new features along with the broad set of GenAI capabilities already available in the Bynder platform, enable retailers to deliver exceptional content experiences at scale across a number of worldwide e-commerce channels boosting conversions, accelerating business outcomes, and adding further efficiency and accuracy to their marketing goals.

Murat Akyol, VP of Product at Bynder, said: “For brands that need to deliver content across a number of e-commerce platforms, Bynder’s full solution can transform, optimize and deliver targeted content experiences based on the channel and audience automatically. This in turn boosts return on investment, all while ensuring brand consistency, improved website performance and increase in conversions for e-commerce sites.

“A platform such as Bynder brings together a unified approach when it comes to the management of assets and delivering assets digitally. With our new AI functionalities, retailers can create further efficiencies within their marketing strategies and teams, all whilst boosting engagement by creating targeted content experiences across a number of different digital touchpoints.”

