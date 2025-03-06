BYOD driving the need for mobile device management

Gareth David, Chief Architect behind V-Track. (Image: Supplied)

According to V-Track, which positions itself as a leading provider of asset tracking solutions, mobile devices for company and personally owned or BYOD (bring your own device) policies are driving the need for mobile device management (MDM) in South African businesses, which is part of a much larger international trend.

Today, about 20 million to 22 million people in South Africa use a smartphone, which accounts for about one third of the country’s population. The overall number of mobile connections is much higher, though, with more than 90 million, as smartphones are still popular and widely used in the country and on the continent overall. The number of smartphone users is forecast to grow annually by 2.03% between 2025-2029. That means almost every South African in a workplace environment will be bringing a smartphone to work.

Eighty percent of senior IT executives believe employees cannot do their jobs effectively without a mobile phone.

Organisations are increasingly permitting their employees to access work with mobile devices. This approach presents opportunities and challenges in securing corporate networks.

"The need for MDM, and our product, V-Track, is not just a requirement, it is a necessity," says Gareth David, Chief Architect behind V-Track.

Businesses today demand instant access to device inventory, usage statistics, management controls and security insights. V-Track MDM delivers these capabilities in real-time, ensuring seamless device tracking and operational efficiency.

Security remains a top concern for organisations managing multiple devices. V-Track and products such as MDM safeguard company assets by:

Enforcing strong password requirements

Remotely locking or erasing compromised devices

Blocking non-compliant devices

Managing app installations remotely

Controlling app permissions

Separating work and personal data

By implementing V-Track MDM, businesses can mitigate risks associated with device misuse and unauthorised access, leading to improved security and productivity.

As companies grow, so do their operational complexities. V-Track evolves alongside these needs, offering a solution that not only meets but exceeds expectations in device management and security. “Our clients consistently highlight its efficiency and ease of use, and when they can retrieve accurate data in real-time, it fosters a sense of trust between us and them," says Buck.