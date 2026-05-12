Calix 50G-PON Extends Platform Advantage To Scale Services Without Rebuilding Networks

Today,Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced that it is extending the Calix One™ platform into the next era of high-capacity fiber innovation, enabling service providers to evolve their networks to support future residential, business, and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) growth with secure connectivity. By supporting standards-based 50G-PON within its AI-native platform, Calix will deliver a practical path to deliver capacity where it matters without disrupting existing operations.

Service providers recognize that high-capacity fiber is critical for staying competitive, yet legacy access architectures often create complexity, slow service delivery, and increase operating costs. With Calix One, providers can seamlessly introduce 50G-PON as part of a unified, converged passive optical network (PON)—streamlining operations, expanding bandwidth across all markets, maximizing fiber investments, and reducing total cost of ownership. 50G-PON supports the delivery of secure, highly available, low-latency services for businesses, mobile backhaul, smart infrastructure, multi-tenant, and wholesale market deployments.

The momentum for 50G-PON on the Calix One platform continues to grow as providers evaluate the lasting impact of their network choices—as demonstrated by successful trials in North America with ALLO Communications and Brightspeed.

Calix 50G-PON will enable incremental capacity growth and protect fiber investments by:

Expanding high-performance network capacity while preserving existing PON services. The AXOS® E7-2 50G-PON line card will offer a scalable, standards-based solution that supports all services on a single network. Compatible with 50G-PON, XGS-PON, and GPON, the line card will deliver flexibility to add new services as needed, operate more efficiently, and generate more revenue.

Integrating 50G-PON into the AXOS operating system service providers already use. With AXOS—the software-defined operating system for Calix E-Series access appliances—50G-PON will extend a modular, disaggregated access architecture to ultra-high-capacity services. This will enable providers to deploy, operate, and evolve 50G-PON alongside existing services without added complexity or silos.

With AXOS—the software-defined operating system for Calix E-Series access appliances—50G-PON will extend a modular, disaggregated access architecture to ultra-high-capacity services. This will enable providers to deploy, operate, and evolve 50G-PON alongside existing services without added complexity or silos. Enabling new high-value business, infrastructure, and multi-tenant services on one platform. Delivering capabilities of Calix One deeper into the network, the GigaPoint® 50G-PON optical network terminal (ONT) will support premium high-capacity, low-latency services in any market with a flexible mix of 10GE, 25GE, and 50GE LAN interfaces.

Providing cloud-based visibility and automated lifecycle management via Calix One. With Calix Operations Cloud, part of the Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud solution, providers gain visibility into network operations via geomap network overlay insights, health status, alarms, proactive maintenance alerts, event correlation, and more. This enables providers to deploy, monitor, and scale with reduced operational risk, leveraging the same tools they already rely on.

David Tomalin, group chief technology officer at CityFibre, said: “For CityFibre, 50G-PON isn’t about headline speeds—it's about deepening the intelligence, capacity, and capability of the multi-service platform that underpins our own customers’ long‑term success. With Calix as a trusted partner for over 10 years, we have already upgraded our nationwide full fiber network from GPON to XGS-PON—bringing multi-gigabit speeds to nearly five million premises. Going forward, 50G-PON access solutions will enable us to evolve and push the boundaries of technology, enabling a fresh generation of innovative, feature-rich residential, enterprise, and business services to be delivered over the same fiber—all with the highest quality of service and best economics.”

Calix Success™ partners with service providers to plan, deploy, and operationalize 50G-PON on Calix One. Leveraging proven delivery frameworks and operational readiness models, Success Delivery helps providers reduce risk, accelerate time to value, and scale 50G-PON with confidence across any network.

Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: “The access solution on the platform is the bedrock for everything that comes next—AI-driven applications, new enterprise models, and service categories we haven’t even defined yet. In that environment, success depends on how quickly operators can adapt, not how often they rebuild. With 50G-PON delivered as part of Calix One, we combine network and operational functions onto a single platform that enables a continuous evolution toward new experiences, so providers can respond to change in months, not years.”

Discover how Calix One is helping service providers deliver next-generation 50G-PON.