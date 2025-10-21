Calix SmartHome and SmartTown Will Make It Even Easier for Providers To Grow Revenue and Trust With Compelling Subscriber Experiences

Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced powerful new Calix SmartHome™ and SmartTown® capabilities that enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to accelerate growth and expand market share with exceptional subscriber experiences. As part of our continuous innovation for the Calix Broadband Platform and integrated SmartLife™ managed services, these capabilities include reliable connectivity for remote and hybrid workers with HomeOfficeIQ™, deep and dark email monitoring and breach alerts via ScamWatchIQ™, and scam validation and identity theft resolution support with ScamPRO™. Additionally, a new SmartTown capability will help increase brand awareness for BSPs and open new Wi-Fi monetization opportunities in community spaces. Together, these innovations help BSPs differentiate their offerings, driving higher revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU), while building lasting subscriber trust. With Calix, BSPs can continue to accommodate subscribers’ lifestyles and unlock new opportunities for growth and engagement across their communities.

In today’s market, BSPs must embrace experience-driven offers to rise above commoditization and differentiate their businesses. With the Calix Platform, BSPs can deliver these experiences efficiently to drive growth and boost revenue in residential markets. Calix customers like Jade Communications raised their Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) 32 points with tailored plans, ECE Fiber lifted ARPU 10 percent by adding outdoor Wi-Fi experiences, and Peñasco Valley Telephone Cooperative drove over 7 percent ARPU growth with lifestyle-based offerings. AI is accelerating this shift—enabling BSPs to deliver exceptional experiences to their subscribers, open new revenue streams, and continue their transformation as broadband experience providers.

Because SmartHome and SmartTown are integrated with the Calix Platform, these new capabilities will further enhance BSPs’ ability to deploy and manage robust residential offerings that differentiate, drive revenue, and increase trust thanks to:

Reliable connectivity and easy customization in CommandIQ® for remote and hybrid workers. HomeOffice IQ will enable BSPs to deliver redundant connectivity with cellular failover, ensuring subscribers enjoy the same business-class reliability at home as they do at the office. With the Command IQ mobile app, subscribers will be able to easily customize their settings, ensuring the devices they choose stay connected during a network interruption. This will enable BSPs to capture remote and hybrid workers with personalized offers to increase APRU and subscriber trust.

To further enable innovation and meet evolving deployment needs, Calix is also expanding the market-leading Unlimited Subscriber Wi-Fi 7 portfolio with the GigaSpire® 7u6 and 7u6m, as well as the GigaPro® 7p6. These systems will help BSPs address a wider range of residential, business, and multi-dwelling unit applications. Additional Wi-Fi 7 systems are planned for 2026.

William S. Helmly, president and chief executive officer at Home Telecom, said: “At Home Telecom, our mission has always been to strengthen the communities we serve. With the latest Calix SmartHome and SmartTown capabilities, we will continue to transform how we deliver exceptional, differentiated experiences for every subscriber—whether at home or across our communities. These advancements will also help us protect families and keep them connected to what matters most. After expanding SmartTown to 12 communities in just seven months, the new innovations will only help accelerate our growth and build a more connected South Carolina.”

Amrit Chaudhuri, chief marketing officer at Calix, said: “Differentiated subscriber experiences are the foundation of smart homes and connected communities. With the Calix Broadband Platform, we enable broadband service providers to connect and protect subscribers, unlocking new opportunities for growth and service innovation. Today’s advancements are not just new capabilities for SmartHome and SmartTown—they are catalysts for deeper subscriber trust and a future where broadband serves subscribers’ every need, enabling them to safely engage in the digital world around them.”

Discover more about Calix SmartHome and SmartTown by joining the ConneXions 2025 livestream on October 21, 8-10:30 a.m. (Pacific Time).