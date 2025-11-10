Call for applications: Empower local community network operators to bridge SA’s digital divide

SA Teen entreprepreneur foundation.

South Africa’s rural and township communities remain largely marginalised in the digital economy due to limited access to affordable and reliable internet. High broadband costs and infrastructure challenges continue to restrict opportunities for education, employment, government services and small business growth.

To address the digital divide, the SA Teen Entrepreneur Foundation – a registered non-profit organisation (NPO) dedicated to cultivating and promoting an entrepreneurial spirit among high school learners across South Africa – is supported by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The Foundation’s vision is to inspire entrepreneurship and enterprise development among youth through interactive seminars, workshops, conferences and exhibitions. While the primary target is high schools, the Foundation also engages universities, churches and youth centres to broaden its impact. This initiative is implemented in collaboration with AdNotes, a multiple award-winning licensed broadband technology solutions provider and leading wireless internet service provider (WISP).

Local community network operators (LCNOs) are crucial for last-mile broadband providers that deliver internet connectivity in underserved areas where larger ISPs often cannot reach. Despite their community roots, many LCNOs face challenges that include limited technical capacity in broadband deployment, insufficient business skills and complex regulatory requirements. This project aims to empower these operators through accredited training, mentorship and integration into national broadband programmes such as SA Connect.

Focused on seven provinces – Northern Cape, Western Cape, Northwest, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape – the initiative will support LCNOs with cutting-edge technology skills development.

Expected project outcomes include:

Workforce development that closes South Africa’s broadband skills gap by equipping LCNOs with advanced technical expertise.

Improved regulatory compliance and business productivity, enhancing long-term sustainability for WISPs.

Expansion of affordable, high-quality broadband access at the grassroots, driving e-learning, remote work, local economic development and inclusive digital participation.

Overcoming geographic and socio-economic barriers that traditionally limit internet access.

SMEs with active CIPC registration, demonstrated experience working with underserved communities and some broadband deployment knowledge are encouraged to apply. A valid B-BBEE certificate is required.

Applications must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, 21 November 2025, as a single PDF package including company profile, tax clearance and evidence of local government partnerships to applications@teenentrepreneur.co.za.

Selected LCNOs will receive accredited technical and business training, ICASA licensing support, mentorship through the Zero-to-Hero programme and opportunities to operate as sub-contractors in SA Connect broadband roll-outs. This will solidify their role as key players in building inclusive digital economies and youth empowerment.

This call is an outstanding opportunity for community-driven wireless internet providers and broadband entrepreneurs to join forces with SA Teen Entrepreneur Foundation and implementing partner AdNotes in revolutionising South Africa’s connectivity landscape and fostering sustainable digital transformation.

For more details about this opportunity, download here, and to apply, contact: applications@teenentrepreneur.co.za.

Contact us:

Phone: (039) 940 2718

E-mail: applications@teenentrepreneur.co.za