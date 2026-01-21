Calling all female tech students: Enter to win R30 000

Rejoice Chitengu, a data science student at Wits University, won the Wired4Women Top Tech Student Award in 2025.

Are you a female ICT student who excels academically, shows leadership and actively applies technology beyond the classroom? Or do you know someone who deserves recognition?

Nominations are now open for the Top Female Tech Student Award at the Wired4Women Awards 2026.

This award honours an exceptional female ICT student at tertiary level, and the winner will receive a R30 000 cash prize, courtesy of Openserve.

About the Wired4women Awards

The third annual Wired4Women Awards are hosted by ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum, and supported by Telkom as lead sponsor.

Across 13 categories, the programme recognises excellence in leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, community impact, rising talent and more. Since launching in 2024, the awards have become a trusted platform for shining a spotlight on exceptional women in the tech industry. This visibility is key to creating role models who inspire the next generation of women to pursue a career in technology.

These awards are unique in recognising not only the industry’s veterans and leaders, but also those preparing to enter the sector. Judged on strong academic performance, leadership in student or community tech initiatives and extracurricular engagement, the winner will receive valuable industry exposure and access to top mentors and growth opportunities in addition to theR30 000 cash prize.

Last year, the Top Tech Student Award went to Rejoice Chitengu, a data science student at Wits University.

Selection and announcement of finalists and winners

Nominations close on 8 February at 23:59 SAST .

. The judging panel consists of Wired4Women board members, senior ITWeb editors and academic experts.

Following the announcement of finalists, a rigorous adjudication process will determine the winner.

The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April at The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

Get involved – submit your nominations

If you know an exceptionally talented and dedicated female tech student at tertiary level, or if you are a student who fits the bill, make sure to submit your nomination.

The nomination should demonstrate:

Strong academic performance.

Leadership in tech-related student or community initiatives.

Engagement in extracurricular tech activities.

Submit your nominations by 8 February:

https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2026/nominations/index.html