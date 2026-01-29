Canal+ expects billions in savings after MultiChoice deal

Canal+ completed its acquisition of the MultiChoice Group in 2025. (Picture source: Canal+)

French media giant Canal+ is looking to make cost savings following its acquisition of MultiChoice Group (MCG).

The global media and entertainment company issued a statement announcing the expected “cost synergies” resulting from the acquisition of MCG.

Canal+ completed its acquisition of MCG in 2025 following a period of strategic expansion into high-growth African markets.

Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+, says: “With the acquisition of MultiChoice, Canal+ has created a unique global entertainment platform anchored in Europe and Africa. Our increased scale will enable us to generate substantial synergies, particularly across our cost base.

“I am highly confident we will deliver over €400 million (R7.5 billion) EBITA [earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation] and over €300 million (R5.6 billion) FCF [free cash flow] run-rate cost synergies from 2030, but it is the growth opportunity this presents that I am most excited about.

“We are well-positioned to benefit from growth in Africa and capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead. Over the last 10 years, we have quadrupled the size of our subscriber base to reach 40 million subscribers and become the market leader in around 40 countries across Europe and Africa.

“We have created an entertainment business of global scale, underpinned by robust financials, an unrivalled distribution footprint, a diverse content portfolio, including significant local and global content and IP, our own world-class production capabilities and entertainment platforms, and strong and long-standing partnerships with leading studios, streamers and sports rights holders.”

Canal+ says its acquisition of MCG will be transformational, strengthening its long-term growth prospects and expanding its global scale.

The company says it is well-positioned to capitalise on Africa’s growth potential, with a combined Canal+ and MultiChoice management team now overseeing operations across the continent under the leadership of David Mignot.

Canal+ highlights the group’s expanded content portfolio, digital platforms, distribution network and established brands as key drivers of future growth.

It expects economies of scale to generate substantial savings in content, technology and other costs.

It forecasts cost synergies exceeding €150 million in EBITA and free cash flow in 2026, rising to more than €300 million by 2028 and over €400 million in EBITA annually from 2030.

Implementation costs are projected to reach about €35 million in 2026, €40 million in 2028 and €20 million in 2030.