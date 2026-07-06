Canon showcases imaging innovation from content creation to cinema at Mediatech Africa

Gerald Langton, Business Development Manager at Canon South Africa, introduces Canon’s range of cameras and lenses to the media.

Canon South Africa used its presence at Mediatech Africa 2026 to demonstrate how imaging technology is evolving to serve everyone from social media content creators to wildlife filmmakers and broadcasters, while highlighting the company's long-term vision for the African market.

Held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg from 30 June to 2 July, Mediatech Africa brought together the latest professional audiovisual, broadcast, film and live event technologies. Canon showcased a broad portfolio of imaging solutions spanning content creation, cinema production, broadcast, PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras and specialist lenses.

According to Gerald Langton, Business Development Manager at Canon South Africa, the rapid growth of influencers, live streamers and digital content creators has fundamentally changed the imaging market.

"There has been enormous growth in demand for compact, high-quality hybrid cameras that allow creators to shoot both professional-grade photographs and video," he says. "Whether someone is creating makeup tutorials, recording fitness content, filming their pets or live streaming, they want equipment that is easy to use while still delivering exceptional image quality."

Among the highlights on display was Canon's recently launched EOS R6 V Full-Frame Content Creator Camera, together with the new RF20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ power zoom lens. Designed specifically for today's creator economy, the solution offers professional performance in a compact form factor suitable for both photography and video production.

The media on Canon South Africa’s stand at Mediatech Africa 2026.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Canon also showcased its latest cinema and broadcast technologies, including specialist lenses designed for large-scale productions, sports broadcasting and wildlife filmmaking.

Langton points to Canon's flagship long-range broadcast and cinema lenses as examples of how far imaging technology has advanced.

"When audiences watch a major concert on the giant display screens or see detailed wildlife footage captured safely from hundreds of metres away, that's the type of technology these lenses enable," he explains. "With support for resolutions up to 8K, they deliver remarkable image quality across an incredibly wide range of professional applications."

Visitors to the Canon stand were able to experience live demonstrations and hands-on testing of the company's cinema camera range and lenses, with technology partners including Godox and Rode.

This year's exhibition also marked the first time Canon hosted multiple partner brands on its stand, including MultiCam and Arbor.

"The presence of these third-party brands underlines the strength of our partnerships," says Langton. "The industry is becoming increasingly collaborative, and customers benefit when complementary technologies work seamlessly together."

Beyond traditional filmmaking and broadcasting, Canon is also seeing increasing demand for imaging solutions in corporate collaboration environments.

Langton says hybrid working has accelerated adoption of professional video technologies for platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom. Canon is currently working towards Microsoft Teams certification for its PTZ camera range, while continuing to expand integration capabilities across modern collaboration platforms.

He notes that professional video conferencing extends beyond simply transmitting video over the internet.

"Reliable video transport technologies are essential for maintaining image quality and ensuring the integrity of professional broadcasts and live productions."

One of the strongest growth areas for Canon has been PTZ cameras, where improvements in image quality are driving adoption across education, houses of worship, corporate environments, live events and broadcast studios.

Looking ahead, Langton believes sub-Saharan Africa presents significant long-term growth opportunities.

Historically, the region has tended to adopt new technologies several years behind more mature markets. However, he expects this gap to narrow significantly over the coming decade as local capabilities continue to develop.

He believes future international events hosted in South Africa, such as the G20 Summit, could increasingly be covered using locally deployed production technology and expertise rather than relying heavily on international production companies.

"The technology is becoming more accessible and much easier to use," he says. "Our objective is to demystify cinema, broadcast and professional video production. Once people understand the fundamentals of creating a good image, these systems become far less intimidating."

Langton also expects continued investment in higher-quality imaging across the local broadcast industry as news organisations increasingly upgrade production equipment to improve viewing experiences.

While content creation and broadcasting remain key growth markets, Canon is also exploring future opportunities in specialist sectors, including healthcare imaging, where collaboration and innovation are expected to drive the next phase of development.

With an expanding portfolio that now spans home studios, hybrid workspaces, professional broadcast facilities and major film productions, Canon says it is well positioned to support the evolving needs of creators and organisations across Africa.

For the latest news and information on Canon South Africa's full range of imaging technology and solutions, visit www.canon.co.za.