Canon supports channel partners to bring faster, more versatile desktop scanning to modern businesses

Canon South Africa presents the imageFORMULA DR-C360 scanner. (Image: Canon)

Today, Canon South Africa expands its document scanner portfolio to channel partners with the launch of the imageFORMULA DR-C360, a compact, highly productive scanner that has been designed specifically for corporate and government organisations, as well as regulated sectors such as banking, finance, healthcare and legal.

The world of work is rapidly diversifying and demand for solutions that support hybrid work, smaller offices, distributed teams and front-of-house environments is increasing. With the addition of the new DR-C360 model, Canon’s imageFORMULA DR-C300 Series now offers partners three models, enabling them to better match customer needs and capitalise on growing demand for efficient, flexible and space-saving document capture solutions.

Intuitive, space-saving design

Through its ultra-compact and narrow design, the imageFORMULA DR-C360 features one of the smallest footprints on the market in its category. This makes the scanner ideal for use in environments where there is limited space, such as branch and remote offices, customer engagement points, reception areas and shared business environments.

It also offers new, enhanced usability features, such as a larger display panel and physical buttons, which support easier operation, while set-up is also simple thanks to the included USB Type-C connectivity. The scanner also comes equipped with Canon’s powerful CaptureOnTouch Prosoftware, which enables users to quickly digitise paper documents – it also allows for files to be imported and then converted into various file formats using intelligent technologies such as OCR and bar code recognition. Partners can also benefit from the flexibility of CaptureOnTouch Pro’s licence-free plug-in SDK, enabling them to create customised integrations that add value to customer workflows without additional software licensing costs.

Fast and flexible media scanning

Capable of scanning at speeds of up to 120 images per minute, and equipped with a large 100-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF), the imageFORMULA DR-C360 enables users to digitise higher volumes of documents efficiently, with minimal user intervention

Media flexibility is also enhanced as the device is able to scan a number of different document types, including passports, directly, without the need for a protective carrier sheet. These features make the imageFORMULA DR-C360 especially suitable for sectors such as government, financial services, insurance, legal services and rental and leasing businesses, where customer identification documents need to be captured quickly and accurately.

Superior image quality

The scanner also incorporates advanced image-processing technologies, including Active Threshold and enhanced highlighting capabilities. This helps to deliver consistently high-quality scans, improved image clarity and reduces the need for rescanning.

Sustainability benefits and lower TCO

Designed with efficiency in mind, the scanner can support organisations in reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO) through energy-efficient operation, consuming less power during scanning than comparable models.

Sustainability has also been considered during the device design; for example, it features a redesigned roller replacement kit which uses fewer materials and generates less waste than previous versions, while packaging is also made from re-usable and biodegradable materials to help reduce plastic consumption.