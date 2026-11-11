Canon’s new imageFORCE C3100 turns ordinary offices into pro print shops

Yena Ngidi, Product Manager, Workspace at Canon South Africa.

Canon’s new imageFORCE C3100 series enables offices to produce professional quality, full colour marketing and training materials, documents and brochures in-house, faster and with higher quality images than ever before.

Yena Ngidi, Workspace Product Manager at Canon South Africa, says the new series is Canon’s most advanced and secure multifunction colour printer ever to come to market in South Africa.

He says: “Customers are increasingly focused on the print quality devices can produce, which is why we have introduced this series with advanced OLED technology instead of traditional laser technology. This delivers up to 4 800 x 2 400 dpi prints with incredible colour vibrancy, sharp fine lines, deep blacks and high colour registration accuracy – almost like production devices.”

Ngidi says there are numerous use cases for devices capable of producing professional quality prints: “Instead of outsourcing the printing of your marketing collateral, you can just use your in-house printer. It also works really well for professional services, lawyers and financial consulting firms who must print dense reports or contracts where the text must be particularly clear, visible and crisp. It handles reserved alt text on coloured backgrounds as well. For education and training, the imageFORCE C3100 series makes it easy to print booklets and workbooks, thanks to multiple finishing options on the devices, including a booklet finisher or a staple finisher.”

He notes that this allows organisations to cut the cost of traditional outsourced printing, and print only the number of booklets they need.

The series can also manage different types of media, from gloss paper to thick grammage paper up to 300 GSM, lightweight NCR paper, coated paper, labels, pre-punched paper and envelopes.

Faster outputs

The imageFORCE C3100 is designed to improve productivity, offering high print speeds of 22, 26, 30, 35 or 50 pages per minute, with a single-pass automatic document feeder enabling duplex scan speeds of 170 images per minute, or the premium offering of up to 270 images per minute.

“What's nice about these devices is that we've introduced a licensing model whereby you get one base engine and you can choose which speed you want to upgrade the machine to,” Ngidi adds.

Efficient workflows

The imageFORCE C3100 offers a modern, intuitive interface with step-by-step guidance, accurate print previews and quiet performance.

Ngidi says: “Its compatibility with uniFLOW Online and Cloud Connector ensures seamless cloud connectivity, while a range of cloud connectors also enable users to scan to cloud or print from a cloud environment such as Dropbox and SharePoint.”

Proactive security

Ngidi emphasises that the imageFORCE C3100 offers 360° protection, AI-driven security settings and strong authentication.

“Trellix security is already configured in the device, so there's no additional cost to the customer. We effectively secure the machine, the network and the document,” he says.

Preventive maintenance

Going a step further than predictive maintenance, the imageFORCE C3100 reduces the risk of downtime thanks to its preventive maintenance capabilities.

“We can now use an algorithm to monitor potential points of failure on the devices and fix those parts before our customers even notice that those devices might have issues,” he says.

Sustainable innovation

In line with Canon’s commitments to sustainability, the imageFORCE C3100 features reduced power consumption, long-life components and recycled materials.

Ngidi says: “Sustainability is increasingly important to our customers, so the imageFORCE C3100 helps them meet their targets with its low power and recycled components credentials. These devices use over 30% recycled plastics and 5% recycled steel to reduce their carbon footprint.”