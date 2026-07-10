Canon’s toner-based A3 and A4 printers recognised by Keypoint Intelligence with prestigious energy efficiency awards

Yenayena Ngidi, Product Manager, Workspace at Canon South Africa.

Canon South Africa today announces that it has been recognised by Keypoint Intelligence with the 2026-2028 Most Energy Efficient Toner-Based A3 Brand Award and the 2026-2028 Most Energy Efficient Toner-Based A4 Brand Award. These accolades are based on Keypoint Intelligence’s rigorous testing methodology, which measures energy consumption across printing, idle and sleep modes, providing an accurate assessment of a device’s total annual energy usage.

The results revealed that Canon’s portfolio of A3 and A4 toner devices has the lowest energy consumption when compared to over 200 different models from other industry vendors. Specifically, Canon’s A4 devices proved to be 47% more energy efficient than competing devices tested, with Keypoint Intelligence noting that Canon has leading energy efficiency across every category of its A4 toner portfolio. Canon’s A3 devices also proved to be 18% more energy efficient than other devices that were evaluated.

Canon is the first manufacturer to receive both of these awards at the same time, reflecting its commitment to developing energy-conscious design elements for its devices and its ongoing efforts to support sustainable workplace environments.

Yenayena Ngidi, Product Manager, Workspace at Canon South Africa, comments: “Sustainability is at the heart of our business and product design strategy, shaping the way we develop, deliver and extend the life cycle of our technologies. As regulatory expectations evolve and organisations place greater emphasis on their sustainability goals, we continue to innovate with features such as low-temperature toner technology and rapid device start-up times, which help customers lower energy consumption. We’re delighted to receive this important recognition from Keypoint Intelligence, which reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high performing sustainable innovations to the industry.”

As part of its analysis, Keypoint Intelligence evaluated almost 200 devices from various manufacturers over a five-year period, including a broad range of A3 and A4 systems, using a comprehensive testing methodology that measures energy consumption across workflows. The evaluation considered factors such as power usage during print, sleep and recovery modes, as well as performance across a variety of document types and job conditions.

Canon’s portfolio stood out for its combination of strong productivity and low overall energy consumption across tested devices. In total, 20 Canon devices were evaluated, including models from the imageFORCE, imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX and i-SENSYS ranges. According to Keypoint Intelligence, Canon’s A3 and A4 systems demonstrated efficient power usage while maintaining fast print and recovery times, all key factors in high-volume office environments.

For more information about Canon Europe’s approach to sustainability, please visit: https://www.canon.co.za/sustainability/.