Canon’s toner-based A3 and A4 printers recognised by Keypoint Intelligence with prestigious energy efficiency awards

Canon South Africa today announces that it has been recognised by Keypoint Intelligence with the 2026-2028 Most Energy Efficient Toner-Based A3 Brand Award and the 2026-2028 Most Energy Efficient Toner-Based A4 Brand Award. These accolades are based on Keypoint Intelligence’s rigorous testing methodology, which measures energy consumption across printing, idle and sleep modes, providing an accurate assessment of a device’s total annual energy usage.
The results revealed that Canon’s portfolio of A3 and A4 toner devices has the lowest energy consumption when compared to over 200 different models from other industry vendors. Specifically, Canon’s A4 devices proved to be 47% more energy efficient than competing devices tested, with Keypoint Intelligence noting that Canon has leading energy efficiency across every category of its A4 toner portfolio. Canon’s A3 devices also proved to be 18% more energy efficient than other devices that were evaluated.
Canon is the first manufacturer to receive both of these awards at the same time, reflecting its commitment to developing energy-conscious design elements for its devices and its ongoing efforts to support sustainable workplace environments.
Yenayena Ngidi, Product Manager, Workspace at Canon South Africa, comments: “Sustainability is at the heart of our business and product design strategy, shaping the way we develop, deliver and extend the life cycle of our technologies. As regulatory expectations evolve and organisations place greater emphasis on their sustainability goals, we continue to innovate with features such as low-temperature toner technology and rapid device start-up times, which help customers lower energy consumption. We’re delighted to receive this important recognition from Keypoint Intelligence, which reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high performing sustainable innovations to the industry.”
As part of its analysis, Keypoint Intelligence evaluated almost 200 devices from various manufacturers over a five-year period, including a broad range of A3 and A4 systems, using a comprehensive testing methodology that measures energy consumption across workflows. The evaluation considered factors such as power usage during print, sleep and recovery modes, as well as performance across a variety of document types and job conditions.
Canon’s portfolio stood out for its combination of strong productivity and low overall energy consumption across tested devices. In total, 20 Canon devices were evaluated, including models from the imageFORCE, imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX and i-SENSYS ranges. According to Keypoint Intelligence, Canon’s A3 and A4 systems demonstrated efficient power usage while maintaining fast print and recovery times, all key factors in high-volume office environments.
For more information about Canon Europe’s approach to sustainability, please visit: https://www.canon.co.za/sustainability/.
Keypoint Intelligence
For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
Energy Efficiency Awards
Keypoint Intelligence has conducted energy testing for more than a decade, making a Most Energy Efficient Brand Award unique and distinctive. Test data is evaluated by lab personnel to determine performance using a real-world matrix based on factors including color/mono, simplex/duplex, and in various non-printing modes.
Canon
At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time.
Canon South Africa (Pty) Ltd – a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon Europe – came into operation on January 4, 2000. Canon Europe is the regional sales and marketing operation for Canon Inc., represented in 116 countries and employing over 18,000 people across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Today, Canon South Africa employs over 175 people and is based in Centurion, Pretoria, being responsible for the distribution of high-tech consumer and business solutions throughout South Africa and the neighbouring countries. In each sub-Saharan African country, we distribute our consumer imaging and business solutions via a network of business partners that work directly with local dealers.
Aligned to Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. We provide imaging to transform the world through unparalleled quality, consistency, imagination, knowledge, and loyalty to our customers.
Canon South Africa equally pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions, and services.
Canon is constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through its technology and spirit of innovation, it pushes the bounds of what is possible – helping to see our world in ways we never have before.
For more information about Canon South Africa, please visit https://www.canon.co.za/business/products/office-printers/, or follow us on LinkedIn.