Canva Africa, SACE collab to upskill teachers

Canva Africa lead Bianca Sibiya and South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane.

Canva Africa and the South African Council for Educators (SACE) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at upskilling nearly 600 000 local educators.

Canva Africa is the regional office of Australian-headquartered software company Canva.

The global firm provides a graphic design platform to create visual content for presentations, websites and other digital products.

As part of its product offering, Canva offers Canva Education for eligible primary and secondary schools. The platform provides teachers and learners with access to design tools, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered teaching features, lesson planning resources, classroom collaboration tools, presentations, worksheets, videos, whiteboards and education templates.

The MOU signing event, hosted in Rosebank, brought together education leaders, technology partners and educators, with some teachers demonstrating how they use Canva in their classrooms.

According to Canva Africa, the partnership marks a step towards equipping 599 000 South African teachers with digital and AI skills, strengthening teacher development by expanding access to Canva Education, providing practical classroom resources and AI-powered teaching tools, as well as professional development opportunities.

The collaboration will also enable teachers to earn Continuing Professional Teacher Development points through accredited learning opportunities with verified Canva education trainers.

Farai Ntuli, Canva Africa partnerships lead, revealed that since January, over 12 400 South African teachers have applied to join Canva Education, a 40% year-on-year increase compared with the same period last year.

This, she said, highlights the growing demand for accessible technology that enhances classroom teaching and learning.

“Teachers today are expected to do more than ever before. They teach, assess, communicate with parents, manage administration and now navigate emerging technologies like AI. Through this partnership with SACE, we’re helping educators build practical digital skills that can immediately improve classroom experiences for millions of South African learners.”

SACE CEO Ella Mokgalane explained that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring educators are equipped with the skills and tools required to thrive in an increasingly digital education landscape.

“Our teachers are at the heart of South Africa’s education system, and they deserve access to the best professional development opportunities available. This partnership with Canva enables us to support educators with practical digital and AI skills that not only contribute to their professional growth but also enhance the quality of teaching and learning in classrooms across the country. By investing in teachers, we are investing in the future of every learner.”

According to Bianca Sibiya, Canva Africa lead, the partnership reaffirms Canva’s commitment to education across the continent and South Africa’s role as Canva’s flagship education market in Africa.

“At Canva, we believe technology and education should work hand-in-hand. Our mission isn’t simply to provide access to digital tools; it’s to empower every teacher with technology that makes teaching more creative, collaborative and impactful.

“Together with SACE, the Department of Basic Education and our education partners, we’re building a model that not only supports nearly 600 000 educators here at home but also has the potential to shape education partnerships across the continent.”