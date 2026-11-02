Cape Town’s e-bus fleet takes shape

Mayoral committee member councillor Rob Quintas stands in front of a MyCiTi electric bus. (Image source: Supplied)

The City of Cape Town last week welcomed its first batch of seven electric buses (e-buses) that arrived from Johannesburg.

The newly-arrived fleet brings the number of the city’s e-buses to eight, after it welcomed its MyCiTi prototype e-bus in July.

In a statement, the city says another 13 buses will arrive next month, and the remaining 17 buses are expected between January and March 2027, bringing it e-bus fleet to 38.

Delivery of 38 the low-floor battery-electric buses are part of the rollout of the MyCiTi bus service to the metro-south east, it adds.

“I was at the depot when the seven buses arrived…and it was a very exciting moment,” says mayoral committee member for urban mobility councillor Rob Quintas.

“Given the steep diesel prices, we cannot wait to see the difference the e-fleet will make in the operational expenditure where these buses operate. Some countries operating e-buses have noted a reduction of up to 70% in operating costs.”

The first MyCiTi e-bus was piloted on a variety of routes to determine its performance on steep inclines and downhill, in heavy traffic during peak periods, and when travelling longer distances.

The city indicates the total fleet comprises 12-metre Volvo BZRLE battery-electric buses, with the bodies designed in South Africa and locally manufactured in Gauteng. The passenger capacity for these buses is 59.

“The e-bus fleet also supports the city’s transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable public transport system that is not only more cost-effective to operate and maintain, but more resilient.

“The operating data we will collect over time will help us quantify the benefits we can get from an e-fleet and inform future deployment decisions that will keep Capetonians moving,” adds Quintas.

If all goes as planned, the fleet of e-buses will be deployed as part of the N2 Express service that operates along the N2 highway and serve commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, according to the city.

Other routes will also be considered to align available capacity with demand.