Capitec Connect powers South Africa with real value and simplicity.

Capitec Connect is rewriting the rules of mobile connectivity in South Africa. Since launching at the end of 2022, it has become the country’s fastest-growing mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), transforming the industry with radical simplicity and affordability.

Like other MVNOs, Capitec Connect is built on existing network infrastructure, in this case, partnering with Cell C to provide mobile services without the overheads of building towers. This allows the group to pass significant savings directly on to clients who continue to be frustrated by complex contracts and confusing tiered pricing structures.

Capitec Connect is built on radical simplicity. There are no contracts, clients can choose between expiry bundles and data that never expires, and pricing is transparent and easy to understand. This approach eliminates the unfair reality where those who buy smaller bundles end up paying more per megabyte.

Three years of accelerated growth

Capitec Connect’s growth tells a story of disruption, innovation and purpose.

As at 31 August 2025 the active SIM base grew to 2.1 million subscribers, up 78% year-on-year, establishing Capitec Connect as the country’s clear MVNO leader.

Clients used 15 000 terabytes of data (the equivalent of 1.53 billion streamed songs), and 311 million voice minutes during the six months ended 31 August 2025. Both data and voice usage increased more than 200%.

Capitec Connect delivered R165 million in net income for the six months ending August 2025, making it a cornerstone of the group’s fintech division.

Rewarding clients with real value

Capitec Connect isn’t just about more affordable data - it’s about giving back value. Since March 2025, clients have been rewarded with 449 terabytes of free data, reinforcing Capitec’s belief that connectivity is a basic enabler for growth and opportunity.

Rewards are simple, transparent and behaviour-driven:

Credit card clients earn 1GB of free Capitec Connect data every month.

All clients with a linked SIM receive 20% free data on every purchase, plus 100% extra Capitec voice minutes.

“Our research shows that 87% of South Africans feel that high data costs restrict access to work, education and essential opportunities,” says Dr Dalene Steyn, Head of Capitec Connect. “We see data as a critical enabler for growth and opportunity, and not a luxury. By giving back terabytes of data and consistently lowering prices, we’re putting real money back into our clients’ pockets and helping every South African to participate and thrive in the digital economy.”

Expanding the ecosystem: Smartphones made simple

Building on its success, Capitec has expanded its digital ecosystem with in-app smartphone sales. Capitec offers a wide range of options, from the budget savvy Samsung A05 all the way to the high-end Samsung Z-fold and the latest iPhone 17 Pro models. Clients with a Connect SIM can order in just a few clicks on the Capitec app, browsing the range of devices and completing their order within minutes.

“A smartphone is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s an essential tool for education, work and access to opportunity,” adds Steyn. “By combining our affordable data with accessible device financing, we’re deepening our role as a trusted partner in every client’s digital journey.”

Unique features include:

Flexible payments: Pay directly from a Capitec account or apply for a purpose-specific loan with transparent terms and no deposit, no early settlement penalties, contract-free and commitment-free.

Convenience: Nationwide delivery in three to seven. working days at a flat rate of R99, with live delivery tracking and secure dispatch notifications

Bonus connectivity: Each smartphone purchase comes with 30GB of free Capitec Connect data over the first six months.

A movement towards fairer, simpler connectivity

Capitec Connect’s vision is clear - to make a meaningful difference by empowering every South African through connection. By integrating affordable connectivity, transparent rewards and accessible devices, Capitec continues to redefine what it means to bank, and connect, better.